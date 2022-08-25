ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai over USB car thefts

City officials in St. Louis are threatening Kia and Hyundai with a lawsuit, claiming the companies are not doing enough to prevent their vehicles from getting stolen. Across the country, car thieves are using USB cords to start and steal cars made by Kia and Hyundai. The vehicles from Hyundai were made between 2015 and 2021, while the vehicles from Kia were made between 2011 and 2021, KSDK reported.
TheStreet

Kia and Hyundai Have a Really Bad TikTok Problem

There's a good and bad side to everything, including social media. Kia and Hyundai (HYMTF) owners are increasingly becoming victims of the ugly side of viral trends. The "Kia Challenge" is the latest viral trend being shared millions of times on TikTok and YouTube (GOOGL) , showing anyone who would care to know a relatively easy way to steal certain models from Kia and Hyundai.
KMOV

Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
FOX 2

More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County

(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
