A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Dr. Dan Isom describes St. Louis' discussions with Hyundai, Kia over theft trend
Daniel Isom, Director of the Department of Public Safety in St. Louis, describes the letter sent to Hyundai and Kia. Some models have been stolen at high rates.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai over USB car thefts
City officials in St. Louis are threatening Kia and Hyundai with a lawsuit, claiming the companies are not doing enough to prevent their vehicles from getting stolen. Across the country, car thieves are using USB cords to start and steal cars made by Kia and Hyundai. The vehicles from Hyundai were made between 2015 and 2021, while the vehicles from Kia were made between 2011 and 2021, KSDK reported.
KSDK
Cars ram through 2 Academy Sports overnight in St. Peters and O'Fallon, Illinois
It is unclear if the scenes are connected. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Kia and Hyundai Have a Really Bad TikTok Problem
There's a good and bad side to everything, including social media. Kia and Hyundai (HYMTF) owners are increasingly becoming victims of the ugly side of viral trends. The "Kia Challenge" is the latest viral trend being shared millions of times on TikTok and YouTube (GOOGL) , showing anyone who would care to know a relatively easy way to steal certain models from Kia and Hyundai.
KSDK
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
Dick Ford was a part of the KSDK news team from 1969 to 1992. He also worked at other St. Louis TV stations.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County
(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
KSDK
Loyal to Local: 31FORE, St. Louis's first and ONLY local golf company
31FORE offers custom golf apparel and accessories with a St. Louis theme. For more info, visit 31fore.com.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
Tito went missing 15 minutes after arriving at his new home in St. Louis. His owners believe he could be traveling over 10 miles a day.
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
Fleeing car strikes, kills man in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a fleeing car struck and killed a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
