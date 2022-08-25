ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation

Dixon August 29, 2022 (5:46 pm) That parks is terrible now. Full of mentally I’ll and homeless. Scary to walk by. jane August 29, 2022 (5:58 pm) Agreed. I called 911 earlier today about the corner of QFC & suspicious guy hanging out there. This town is going downhill quick.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morgan Junction Starbucks closed after window-smashing rampage

8:48 AM: Thanks for the tips. Morgan Junction Starbucks is closed this morning for cleanup after a man went on a rampage inside the store and broke windows. Recorded police audio indicates the call came in around 5:30 am, that a man who had been in the area “talking to himself and following cars” had gone inside the store and started throwing items, smashing glass, and threatening people.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Echinacea, photographed by Arlene Rubin) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur again today. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102.
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: Seattle Folklorico Festival at Westcrest Park

(WSB photo – Joyas Mestizas at Seattle Folklorico Festival) Dance and music isn’t all you’ll see at the Seattle Folklorico Festival, happening at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) until 4 pm. As noted in our calendar listing, you can shop and snack too. Local organizations are there...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party

The cars are of course a big draw at the 2nd annual Lowrider Block Party, happening until 6 pm on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury – we spotted a two-wheeler too:. Art is a centerpiece as well, creating it as well as admiring it:. The custom cars are...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert

(Sunday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns) For the fifth time since late July, the National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for our area. This time it’ll be in effect noon Tuesday through 9 pm Wednesday. Today we’re already into the mid-80s, and the next two days could be just a few degrees warmer, but nonetheless this is hotter than usual for this time of year – normal high is 76.
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: New sign for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 expected to be installed this fall

(Rendering of new sign planned for Louisa Boren STEM K-8) The new illuminated sign forLouisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) won’t be installed in time for the start of the new school year a week from Wednesday, but the district is hoping to have it in place later this fall. The land-use decision approving the new sign has been published, and that triggers an appeal window – the deadline for filing one is a week from tomorrow (this notice explains how). We previously reported on the sign plan back in May; the district says the illuminated messaging will only be displayed on days when school is in session, and only between 7 am and 7 pm.
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: August’s final Monday

Sunny, breezy forecast, high in the upper 70s. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Bike-lane work is expected...
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND SCENE: Paws & Paint Karaoke with Furry Faces Foundation

If you’re anywhere near Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), you have until 6 pm to go paint and sing with Furry Faces Foundation and your furry friend(s) – we got late word that today was the rescheduled date for the fun(draiser):. Get to Beveridge Place Pub to...
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash blocking southbound Delridge at Alaska

Josh August 28, 2022 (10:04 am) Are motorists lined up behind the crash constantly honking their horn at the crashed car and driver demanding they move to the side and threatening to run them over if they don’t move out the way as though they are quick moving cyclists in the same section? Of course not because they aren’t harmless cyclists causing no harm to no one but rather a likely inebriated and hence truly dangerous motorist who deserves no correction or harassment/s.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: The Great Cross-Sound Race

Challenging conditions out on Puget Sound this morning, but some hardy people showed up for Sound Rowers and Paddlers‘ annual Great Cross-Sound Race from/to Alki. Top photo shows the first ones in, #16. (Full results will be here when finalized.) The race is a decades-old tradition, on the current course to Blakely Rock and back since 1994.
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: First-ever Admiral Junction Funktion

For the first time ever – or at least the first time we can recall – you can wander California Avenue SW north of Admiral Way today, during the first-ever Admiral Junction Funktion, continuing until 9 pm. Local businesses welcome you to come shop, dine, drink, and play!
