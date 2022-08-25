ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant

By Ian Livingston Brooking ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

New cooking show highlights Grand Strand restaurants

The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year. “Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Isaias#Hurricanes#The Myrtle Beach Area#Chamber Of Commerce#Wpde#Horry County Schools#Palmetto Protection Films
WMBF

Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)

Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy