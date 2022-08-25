Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant

Read full article on original website
City drops all charges against Myrtle Beach Black Lives Matter protesters
A special prosecutor on Tuesday agreed to drop all charges against seven protesters who were arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2020 during the demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The prosecutor’s decision came a day after a Myrtle Beach judge ruled that the city had not proven...
How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days
Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 spot fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
New cooking show highlights Grand Strand restaurants
The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year. “Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
Two people killed in shooting at apartment building in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. According to von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off Second Loop Road. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
Socastee cracks secondary tier of state football polls for first time since 2014
On Tuesday, Socastee’s 2-0 start equated to another change for the Braves. Coach Ben Hampton’s team was included in the "Receiving Votes" portion of the Class 5A rankings in the South Carolina Prep Football Media Poll. A reason for a parade? Not exactly. But for Socastee, it was...
Donor yanks reward money for unsolved South Carolina homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. The agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the reward was provided by […]
Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)
Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder after Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for murder after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Georgetown that killed one person. Georgetown police identified Stevion Marsh, 25, as a suspect in the shooting, which happened about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street. That’s where officers […]
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
VIDEO: Car drives through Myrtle Beach fire scene, nearly hitting first responders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Thursday morning of a car driving through a fire scene. The car can be scene in the video driving between a police SUV and a fire SUV at an intersection that was closed due to a fire. The driver almost […]
