Battle of Britain for Klopp! Jurgen's Liverpool land Rangers in their Champions League group - and it's a Borussia Dortmund reunion for Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Liverpool and Rangers will clash in an historic Battle of Britain after being drawn in the same Champions League group on Thursday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2010 with a euphoric victory over PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's play-off.

But the Scots have been handed a mountainous task in Group A against Jurgen Klopp's side, Ajax and Napoli.

Liverpool have suffered a slow start to the season but will head into European competition as favourites to progress from the group, having reached the final last season when they lost to Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool have never met Rangers in a competitive match and Klopp said: 'They are a new opponent for us but we know them.

'Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against.

'We also know a couple of their players. Ryan Kent has had a great development since moving to Scotland and Ben Davies is just starting out on his journey with Rangers, so it will be good to come up against them.

'All six games will be incredibly competitive and really intense. I'm excited about it. It is a proper football group, a proper challenge.'

Elsewhere, £51million Manchester City striker Erling Haaland heads back to Borussia Dortmund after Pep Guardiola's side were handed a favourable looking draw, alongside Sevilla and Copenhagen in Group G.

Haaland was one of most high-profile transfers of the summer and will now have the opportunity of making an emotional return to the Westfalenstadion.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will fancy his chances of guiding the Londoners past the group stages after they were drawn in Group D with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Former Spurs captain Gary Mabbutt said: 'We've got some very tough games, but everyone knows each other so well in European football and we've got a team who could be a force to be reckoned with.

'It's always going to be tough, we are playing against the elite teams in Europe, but we are looking forward to it. To be the best you've got to beat the best and we tend to thrive on that.'

Similarly, two-time winners Chelsea will fancy their chances of getting through after being handed matches against AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E.

The clash against AC Milan will be particularly poignant for England defender Fikayo Tomori, who is set to return to Stamford Bridge after his Chelsea departure last season.

Celtic were drawn in a daunting Group F that will see them take on Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Facing holders Real will have Celtic fans rubbing their hands together in anticipation and they will also make the trip to Poland to face Shakhtar, who cannot host matches in war-torn Ukraine.

The most eye-catching pool is Group C where Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan feature alongside minnows Viktoria Plzen. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Benfica are joined by Maccabi Haifa in an intriguing Group H.

The schedule of six matches begins on September 6 and 7 and ends on November 1 and 2.