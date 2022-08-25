ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Chilling details emerge after three men found dead outside apartment building in mysterious circumstances

By Matthew Euzarraga
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poiGs_0hVbHu3d00

THREE men have been found dead outside an apartment in mysterious circumstances, police say.

A Good Samaritan reported the three men lying outside the building in a Washington DC suburb on Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veTty_0hVbHu3d00
The apartment complex where the three men were found dead Credit: Google Maps

The men were found unconscious once police arrived outside of an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Emergency Medical Services were also called upon discovery that the three men were not breathing, according to The City of Hyattsville Police Department.

Medics immediately administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the men.

"At this time we are doing a full investigation, there was no visible evidence of trauma to their bodies," said Adrienne Augustus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUkRo_0hVbHu3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IehBc_0hVbHu3d00

Local reports initially claimed that the deaths may have been linked to an overdose.

However, that has not been confirmed by officials.

"At this time we can not speculate on the cause of death and are awaiting results from the medical examiner," the local Media Relations and Mental Health Programs Manager said at the scene.

"We also do not have demographics or names to provide at this time."

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

Hyattsville, Maryland, is a thirty-minute drive from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adw6Y_0hVbHu3d00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xJ0p_0hVbHu3d00

Police are urging anyone with information to please call the City of Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.

Witnesses do not need to provide their names to leave a tip.

Comments / 13

Scott Leizman
5d ago

Hyattsville is a 30 minute drive to DC? Uhm, it’s like 5 minutes

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Suspect Sought in Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Montgomery County Man

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately 8:16 pm, members of the First District responded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyattsville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Mental Health#Apartment Building#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify teen who drowned in Towson pool

TOWSON, MD—Police have identified a teen whose body was found floating in a Towson pool on Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 8700-block of Mylander Lane for a report of an apparent drowning. At the scene, officers found a black male in the water who was taken...
TOWSON, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Injured in Silver Spring Crash

Three people were injured Monday morning in a crash at Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in Silver Spring. The collision happened around 6:30 in the morning. Lanes were closed as one passenger had to be cut out of their vehicle by Montgomery Fire and Rescue. All three people, some with multiple injuries, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One of the accident victims was classified as a priority 1 trauma. The other two were priority 3.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured

Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Uber driver shot at during attempted carjacking in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - An Uber driver says he was shot at during an attempted carjacking overnight in Southeast D.C. Authorities say the driver was picking up a passenger in the 4400 block of 3rd Street around 10 p.m. when four people, who all appeared to be juveniles, approached his vehicle. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
705K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy