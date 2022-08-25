Chilling details emerge after three men found dead outside apartment building in mysterious circumstances

THREE men have been found dead outside an apartment in mysterious circumstances, police say.

A Good Samaritan reported the three men lying outside the building in a Washington DC suburb on Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

The apartment complex where the three men were found dead Credit: Google Maps

The men were found unconscious once police arrived outside of an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Emergency Medical Services were also called upon discovery that the three men were not breathing, according to The City of Hyattsville Police Department.

Medics immediately administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the men.

"At this time we are doing a full investigation, there was no visible evidence of trauma to their bodies," said Adrienne Augustus.

Local reports initially claimed that the deaths may have been linked to an overdose.

However, that has not been confirmed by officials.

"At this time we can not speculate on the cause of death and are awaiting results from the medical examiner," the local Media Relations and Mental Health Programs Manager said at the scene.

"We also do not have demographics or names to provide at this time."

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

Hyattsville, Maryland, is a thirty-minute drive from Washington, D.C.

Police are urging anyone with information to please call the City of Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.

Witnesses do not need to provide their names to leave a tip.