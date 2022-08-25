Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
Can You Guess Which Texas City has The Best Whataburger?
Not all Whataburgers are created equal. Some are actually better at creating Texas' favorite burgers than others. If you've ever waited close to an hour in the drive-thru line just to get a mediocre, room-temperature burger and fries, you know what I'm talkin' about. We now know which city in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckle Up – 2 of The Top 5 Deadliest Roads Are in Texas
Texas is home to some of the most traveled roads in America. Because of that, Texas Highways, Freeways and Interstates also rank among the deadliest. Chances are you drive on one of these roads all the time. Deadly Texas Roads. According to Motor Biscuit, 2 of the top 5 deadliest...
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
Killeen Makes New List of Top 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Texas
The cost of living may be rising, but a new list ranks Killeen, Texas as one of the top 10 cheapest places to live in the state. A total of three cities in Central Texas made the list, including Temple and Waco. Cost of Living in Texas. Several major Texas...
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
IN THIS ARTICLE
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Billboard in San Francisco Cites Uvalde Massacre as a Reason Not To Move to Texas
A billboard recently spotted in San Francisco, California has raised many questions about who put it up and why it is urging people not to move to Texas. While the Texas-California rivalry is nothing new, a lot of people are upset about the use of an unspeakable tragedy to get a point across.
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Win Central Texas State Fair Mega Music Passes with US 105
The Central Texas State Fair returns to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend with all the rodeo, carnival, demolition carnage, and, of course, live music action we love!. Tickets are on sale now at centraltexasstatefair.com, but if you're feelin' lucky you can win some Mega Music Passes...
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Just in Time for Christmas Shopping, Toys R Us Is Back in Texas
Welcome back to Texas Geoffrey. You heard right. The world's favorite giraffe is returning to Texas. Talk about a major comeback. Toys R Us is set to be just about everywhere by the time the holidays hit. The toy giant will be inside every US Macy's within the next few...
What’s the Deal with Corn? I Can’t Imagine a More Beautiful Thing
This past week corn has been the must have food in the United States because of a video from Recess Therapy with a child named Tariq, now know as Corn Kid, stating how much he loves corn. The interview itself has gone viral due to the sheer honesty from Tariq about how much he loves corn. Social media have noted that their grocery stores are actually carrying more corn than usual and quoting Tariq's infamous lines from the interview.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0