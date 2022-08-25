ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

US105

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Can You Guess Which Texas City has The Best Whataburger?

Not all Whataburgers are created equal. Some are actually better at creating Texas' favorite burgers than others. If you've ever waited close to an hour in the drive-thru line just to get a mediocre, room-temperature burger and fries, you know what I'm talkin' about. We now know which city in...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Buckle Up – 2 of The Top 5 Deadliest Roads Are in Texas

Texas is home to some of the most traveled roads in America. Because of that, Texas Highways, Freeways and Interstates also rank among the deadliest. Chances are you drive on one of these roads all the time. Deadly Texas Roads. According to Motor Biscuit, 2 of the top 5 deadliest...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
TEXAS STATE
US105

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas

Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
US105

One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail

When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Win Central Texas State Fair Mega Music Passes with US 105

The Central Texas State Fair returns to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend with all the rodeo, carnival, demolition carnage, and, of course, live music action we love!. Tickets are on sale now at centraltexasstatefair.com, but if you're feelin' lucky you can win some Mega Music Passes...
BELTON, TX
US105

8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
US105

Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways

No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
TEXAS STATE
US105

What’s the Deal with Corn? I Can’t Imagine a More Beautiful Thing

This past week corn has been the must have food in the United States because of a video from Recess Therapy with a child named Tariq, now know as Corn Kid, stating how much he loves corn. The interview itself has gone viral due to the sheer honesty from Tariq about how much he loves corn. Social media have noted that their grocery stores are actually carrying more corn than usual and quoting Tariq's infamous lines from the interview.
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

