Balloons, spin wheels, paper money, Scrabble, raffles and even a Monopoly cake were all on display at the annual Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The (Game Night) Monopoly-themed event on Aug. 25 brought out hundreds to enjoy good times, to learn about the Orangeburg County business landscape, to network and fellowship with one another.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO