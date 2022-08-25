ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals wild on-field brawl as Aaron Donald ‘swings helmets’ during crazy fight in practice

By Jim Sheridan
 5 days ago
THE re-run of last year's Super Bowl got out of control after a huge fight broke out between players from LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Crazy footage showed pure mayhem as players from both teams clashed, with officials unable to keep control on Day 2 of NFL joint practice.

A huge fight broke out during Rams vs Bengals in practice Credit: AP
Aaron Donald (No99) was knocked to the ground during the brawl Credit: Twitter @CincyHub
He got back to his feet and appeared to be swinging two Bengals helmets Credit: Twitter @CincyHub

Rams No99 Aaron Donald was knocked to the ground in footage that soon went viral on social media.

Helmets appeared to be swung as stunned onlookers filmed the brawl from the sidelines.

A woman is heard to say: "They're all fighting!"

The Rams won a hard-fought Super Bowl back in February, triumphing 23-20 on home turf at SoFi Stadium.

But it appears there is still plenty of bad blood between the sides with Cincinnati Enquirer's Sam Greene reporting three separate scuffles.

He wrote: "Practice is called early as a third scuffle turns into a full on fight between Bengals and Rams."

Greene then uploaded another snap of Donald appearing to wield a Bengals helmet in each hand.

He captioned it: "Aaron Donald swinging two Bengals helmets in the mix."

Donald has recorded over ten sacks for five straight seasons and made the Pro Bowl every year of his career.

Rams coach Sean Mcvay could be seen trying to calm tempers down after the teams had played out a clean practice on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if the NFL will sanction any of the players involved.

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was fined $45,623 and suspended for the remainder of the season after hitting Mason Rudolph with his helmet in Week 11 of the 2019/20 season.

But according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it's the clubs and not the NFL who are responsible for controlling and sanctioning their players during practice.

He wrote "Clubs - not the NFL - are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices.

"So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today's brouhaha is unlikely."

