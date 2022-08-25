Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Dolly Parton launches new pet apparel brand ‘Doggy Parton’
A curly blond wig and a pink cowboy hat are what your pets need for the perfect Dolly Parton makeover. What is Dolly Parton’s net worth? What are Dolly Parton’s different businesses? Where can I buy Dolly Parton’s new pet apparel line?
PETS・
Kevin Hart Just Opened Up A Vegan Fast Food Restaurant — Here's What I Can't Stop Thinking About And What I Would Like To Forget About
The entire menu — of burgers, sandwiches, and shakes — is plant-based. One item was up there with the Popeyes chicken sandwich for me, and I genuinely couldn't even tell that it was vegan. (I said what I said.)
Food Network
Is Pyrex Oven-Safe?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. You may recognize the name brand Pyrex from the cookware aisle or perhaps you’ve snagged vintage versions of the glassware at a garage sale and wondered—is Pyrex oven-safe? We consulted an expert at Pyrex, Raul Ruiz, SVP, Global Housewares and Modern Design Business Unit, Pyrex, Corelle, CorningWare, Snapware, to bring you the answer – plus proper usage and safety guidelines for using Pyrex in the oven and microwave.
RELATED PEOPLE
If You Work In The Cosmetics Industry, Tell Us What We Should Know About The Products We Buy
What's something that we don't know, but should....
Food Network
What's the Best Type of White Wine for Cooking?
Dana is a host, chef and sommelier. We’ve all heard the age-old phrase “cook with wine you enjoy drinking”, but what if you don’t like wine? Does that mean you will not like a recipe made with wine? Or what if you are a fan of red wine, and the recipe calls for cooking with white? In this article, our resident sommelier will answer these questions and more to help you make you maximize flavor when cooking.
Food Network
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
For many, Labor Day weekend signals the end of the summer. Fortunately, it's also one of the biggest sale weekends of the year, so why not shop away your sorrows? Whether you're in the market for an appliance upgrade or want to get organized for the new school year, here are the best deals to shop for this holiday weekend.
Comments / 0