KTBS
Griffin's POTW: Mason Welch
Quarterbacks need to be competitive to succeed on the field. Northwood’s Mason Welch also brings that mentality to the classroom. "I always thought of academics just as the same amount of challenge as I do on the football field. Just making sure I'm as competitive to keep as best of grades as I can no matter how hard the classes are, I want those hard classes. I want the classes that are going to get me prepared for after college and after college."
