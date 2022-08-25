ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Xcel Energy reminds customers of ways to prevent falling for scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and wants to remind business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall

TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Meteorological fall is September 1st

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Rain chances through the rest of the week will be on the low side as we hang on to a 10% chance each afternoon through Saturday. Abundant cloud cover and sporadic showers and T-Storms will keep the southern Texas Panhandle from warming any further than 80 degrees today. Where there is more sunshine, highs will make it to the upper 80s.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
ENVIRONMENT

