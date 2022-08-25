Read full article on original website
Multiple arrests made after shooting, firearm seizures
Four people were arrested Tuesday after a passerby was wounded in a shooting that stemmed from an argument over spray paint tagging in San Diego's La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.
osidenews.com
Authorities detain 3 suspects in reported Encinitas home burglary
Encinitas CA— Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary at an Encinitas home late Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities reported. The incident happened after 10 p.m. at a home 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowner contacted authorities when they saw flashlights and heard voices outside the residence.
Reported assault in Pauma Valley leads to SWAT standoff
A suspect in an alleged assault with a deadly weapon at a home in a rural neighborhood near Palomar Mountain refused to surrender to deputies, prompting a law enforcement standoff that stretched from late morning into the afternoon.
Alleged Gang Members Jailed for Spring Valley Shooting That Left Passerby Wounded
Two men, a woman and a teenage boy were arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a gang-related shooting that left a passing driver wounded in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Janet Fuentes, 32, Miguel Januel Fuentes, 36, Eddie Padilla, 21, and the boy were taken into custody Tuesday morning...
Victim in Spring Valley shooting identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed in the Spring Valley shooting that took place in mid-August.
Armed Suspect Arrested After 2-Hour Standoff with Oceanside Police
An armed man barricaded in an Oceanside home with children and other residents was in jail Monday following a two-hour police standoff. Oceanside Police officers responded to a call about a man armed with a knife at a residence in the 100 block of Ely Street around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Police Looking for Suspect in Gas Station Robbery
Police Tuesday are looking for a man that took money from an ARCO gas station in Oak Park. San Diego Police report that the suspect, who was described as a thin man in his 30s, entered the store at 1817 Euclid Ave. demanding a receipt for gas around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Man robs Oak Park gas station: SDPD
A man robbed a gas station in the Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, San Diego Police Department said.
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
chulavistatoday.com
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking
A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
2 hurt in fiery North County crash
Two people were hospitalized Sunday when their vehicle crashed into a car, ran off the road and struck a tree and concrete wall in Vista, authorities said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Accused of Killing Pair in Corona Theater
(CNS) – A preliminary hearing is set Friday for a 21-year- old man who claimed voices compelled him to fatally shoot two people in a Corona movie theater. Joseph Jimenez of Corona is accused of gunning down Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, both also of Corona, in July 2021 at the Regal Edwards Theater.
Woman suffers gunshot wound to her ear in Barrio Logan shooting
The victim told police a man she does not know and could not identify shot her for unknown reasons and then fled the area.
Capture of woman's alleged killer brings relief to her family
Krystal Mitchell was found dead at an apartment in Allied Gardens in 2016. Her boyfriend, Raymond McLeod, was arrested after six years on the run.
sandiegocountynews.com
Driver, passenger injured after fiery collision in Vista
Vista, CA–A driver and his female passenger were hospitalized after a fiery vehicle collision Sunday night in downtown Vista. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. when a 23-year-old man driving a Scion was heading eastbound on Vista Village Drive with a 20-year-old female passenger. As the Scion came to the intersection of Main Street and Vista Village, it collided with a Ford Mustang, Sergeant Eric Cottrell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
sandiegocountynews.com
Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County
San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
