Public Can Meet Reno City Ward 5 Finalists This Week
You can meet the three Ward 5 finalists during a meet-and-greet at Reno City Hall on Tuesday. Last week the council chose Alexander Goff, Elliott Malin and Kathleen Taylor as the finalists. The Ward 5 seat opened after Neoma Jardon stepped down to become the executive director of the Downtown...
New Affordable Housing Development Being Built In South Lake Tahoe
The City of South Lake Tahoe and Related California announced today the beginning of the first phase of the Sugar Pine Village Project. The first phase will begin with site preparation and infrastructure work starting this month. Vertical construction of 68 affordable housing units will take place once building season...
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
University of Nevada Allows Bird Scooters on Campus
Bird scooters are now allowed on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The University says the e-scooters are being allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno. The e-scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests,” which have...
Sparks Senior Center to Temporarily Close for Remodeling
Sparks Senior Center is closing temporarily for a remodel of their facility. The center is set to close September 6 - October 5. During this time, the center will have their meals by reservation only Monday-Friday. While it's closed, seniors can still visit other centers in Reno, Sun Valley, Cold...
Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City taking place on Sept. 24
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City is teaming up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks Scheduled to Open Tuesday
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks is scheduled to open Tuesday, August 30. Located at The Outlets at Legends, the 80,000 square-foot casino will welcome the public for the first time at 8:00 p.m. Legends Bay Casino will also host a free firework show on Friday, September 2 featuring a sky-high...
Capitol City Gun Club celebrates 80th anniversary
Club members and the community came out to Carson City on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Capitol City Gun Club. A variety of shooting games and contests were featured throughout the day with cash prizes for the winners. “In the spring of 1942 ten dedicated shotgun shooters had...
Catholic Charities Launches new Client Choice Pantry in North Valleys
On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley. Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
Douglas County Secret Witness Seeking Information on Runaway Juvenile
Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway juvenile, Joseph Altig. Joseph left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Your identity is not needed and you will remain ANONYMOUS. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at...
Meadow restoration efforts yield long-term climate change mitigation benefits
Restoration efforts in montane meadows designed to increase late-season water flows, improve water quality, diminish flood events and provide valuable habitat have been ongoing for decades in the Sierra Nevada. It has been known that, generally, healthy meadows also soak up and hold carbon in the soil, becoming natural “sinks”...
Skiing Returns to Nevada Athletics
Skiing will make its return to the Nevada Athletics varsity lineup in the 2022-23 athletic season, the University of Nevada announced Wednesday. Nevada will field men’s and women’s alpine skiing, which will compete at the Division I level as a member of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association (RMISA) alongside Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Fairbanks, Colorado, Colorado Mountain College, Denver, Montana State, Utah, Westminster College, and Wyoming.
Search For Teen Runaway In Gardnerville
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 15-year-old believed to have run away from home. Joseph left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned.
Reward Offered For Information On Fatal Shooting In Downtown Reno
Reno Police are still looking for possibly two suspects. Police believe two suspects fled the scene. Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Reno Aces, Northern Nevada Baseball Club Announce Fall Break Camp
Youth baseball players throughout the Northern Nevada region will once again have the opportunity to hone their skills at Greater Nevada Field and while receiving instruction from former Major League baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila at Aces Camps from October 3-5, 2022. Open to kids ages 9-to-13, the...
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Troy Driver Still Alive In Jail
The sheriff’s office wants to dispel information on social media that suggest Driver killed himself while in the Lyon County Jail. Lyon County deputies confirm that accused murderer Troy Driver is still alive despite rumors that he's killed himself in jail.
Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno
One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno
No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
