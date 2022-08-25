Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Oil and gas workers feel left out of Newsom's California climate push
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California lawmakers debate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute climate action requests, the leader of a major gas and oil advocacy group says it has been left out of the conversation. "I’m very concerned," said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association. "I’ve been...
KCRA.com
4 African American employees sue SMUD, allege discrimination within the company
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California's largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. One employee told KCRA 3 she was...
KCRA.com
Cal Fire firefighters could get more money for less work with new tentative contract
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state firefighters could get three raises and reduced hours all within the next year after a new tentative contract was struck Thursday with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. The contract would afford Cal Fire firefighters a retroactive raise of 2.5% from July 1, 2022, plus...
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
KCRA.com
California's fire season has been slow so far. Why the year is still unpredictable
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wildfire season has been pretty quiet so far in Northern California. Previous coverage in the video player above. As of Aug. 29, only 202,000 acres have burned statewide. That is more than 2 million acres less than the same date last year. This acreage is also just 16% of the 5-year average for the end of August.
KCRA.com
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
KCRA.com
'It's because I’m a Black man': SMUD lawsuit claims hiring discrimination, workplace retaliation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four African American employees are suing one of Northern California’s largest energy companies, accusing the organization of discrimination and retaliation. The employees of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, believe their race impacted their success within the company. "It's unfortunate. It's traumatizing. [There are]...
KCRA.com
Lightning is a year-round threat at Kennedy Space Center. Why Artemis 1 still launches from there
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are plenty of reasons for NASA's scheduled rocket launches to be scrubbed. Artemis 1's scheduled Monday morning launch was pushed back until at least Friday due to a series of mechanical issues. But even before that, we got a glimpse of another potential threat to launch plans: lightning.
KCRA.com
Here are the cooling centers opening Thursday amid forecast triple digits in NorCal
Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.
