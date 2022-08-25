SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wildfire season has been pretty quiet so far in Northern California. Previous coverage in the video player above. As of Aug. 29, only 202,000 acres have burned statewide. That is more than 2 million acres less than the same date last year. This acreage is also just 16% of the 5-year average for the end of August.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO