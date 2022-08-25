ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower

The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

In hindsight, it seems obvious

Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Big Boi, Atlanta Rap Legends Takeover ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ in East Point

Big Boi of OutKast and several Atlanta rap legends took over “Wednesday Wind Down” sponsored by the City of East Point, a town that borders Atlanta and College Park. Held on Aug. 24 at an outside venue near East Point’s City Hall, the event paid homage to “Old Atlanta,” a time before the metro area’s culture captivated the world.
EAST POINT, GA
budgettravel.com

5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta

Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination

Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
ATLANTA, GA

