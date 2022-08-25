Read full article on original website
Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
Michigan State Police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl Tuesday in Saginaw. Investigators found the girl’s body in a vacant lot near S. 12th and Annesley Streets, after she had been reported missing from a home in the 800 block of S. 12th Street.
Genesee County Man Arraigned in Death of Toddler Son
A Mount Morris Township man with a history of violence and abuse is in the Genesee County Jail for killing his toddler son. 39-year-old Michael Butler was arraigned yesterday on charges of felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say Butler killed his 16-month-old son, Chaos McCarthy, and left his body in a ditch off N. Morrish Rd. in Montrose Township last Thursday. A nearby resident discovered the boy’s body. The body was found with a fractured skull, the likely cause of the boy’s death.
Two Saginaw Police Officers Facing Charges for March Traffic Stop
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has decided to charge two Saginaw Police Officers with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty for their part in a traffic stop initiated by Michigan State Police troopers on March 22. A video of the incident shows a state trooper punching the man multiple times while trying to get into him a patrol car. The trooper was suspended immediately after the incident.
Further Details Emerge in Bay County Officer Involved Shooting
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department has provided additional information about an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Bangor Township. Police were dispatched to the Bangor Downs Townhouses around 3:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired in an apartment. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been shot to death and an 18-year-old Midland man still at the residence. Police say the man threatened deputies with a handgun. One deputy shot the suspect, then rendered medical aid. However, the suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Suspect Crashes into Train while Fleeing Troopers in Saginaw
A 50-year-old man fleeing Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw hit a moving train, but suffered only minor injuries and is now in jail. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants in the area of 12th and Annesley about 10:15 p.m. The driver refused to stop and kept driving, hitting the train near 17th and Janes. State Police said the suspect’s vehicle was dragged a short distance before breaking free. The suspect was arrested at that point, and troopers found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine during a vehicle search.
State Police Investigate Aggravated Indecent Exposure
State Police at the Caro Post investigated an indecent exposure complaint that happened outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill in Reese on Sunday August 21. About 8:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man exposing and fondling himself in public. A passerby had seen the man from a nearby business.
Se. Gary Peters Stops at Hemlock Semiconductor as Part of Annual Michigan Motorcycle Tour
U.S. Senator Gary Peters is on his annual motorcycle tour of Michigan, with a stop Wednesday, August 31 at Hemlock Semiconductor. Peters toured the facility, where hyper pure polysilicon is manufactured for things like cell phones, computers, vehicles and solar panels. Peters highlighted both the CHIPS and Sciences Act, which aims to make the U.S. a leading global producer of polysilicon, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which has provisions to increase renewable energy production.
State Police Investigate After Body of Missing Girl Found in Saginaw
Michigan State Police were in the area of S.12th Street and Annesley in Saginaw Tuesday, where the body of a young girl was been found after she was reported missing from a home in the 300 block of S. 12th shortly after 6:00 a.m.. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab...
Opening of Liberty Bridge Delayed Due to Supply Chain Issues
Libery Bridge in Bay City may reopen by the end of the year, after construction on the bridge has been set back due to supply chain issues. Those issues have held up key mechanical components to the bascule bridge, especially along the southern lanes. Bay City Bridge Partners General Manager of Operations Lynn Pavlawk says despite the setbacks, several important milestones in the bridge’s reconstruction have been met. These include severalsegments of concrete poured for driving lanes, mechanical work on the north lanes of the bridge.
Saginaw Splash Park Closing for Season After Labor Day
Saginaw’s Splash Park is closing for the season after Labor Day weekend. The park will be open daily 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m through Labor Day, Monday, September 5. City officials said they managed to keep the splash park open all summer, despite issues with limited staffing. This was the splash park’s 13th year of operation.
WSGW OnLine Poll: Football 2022 (results)
(August 24 – 31) The college and pro seasons are ready to kick off!. Michigan was spectacular last season, with a victory over Ohio State, winning the Big Ten Championship, finishing 12-2! Last season, MSU was spectacular, claiming victory over the Wolverines, winning the Peach Bowl, finishing 11-2! The Lions last season only won 3 games, but did beat two playoff teams, Green Bay and Arizona, late in the year.
