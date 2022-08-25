ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Boy trying to 'subway surf' loses arm after being hit by train

NEW YORK - A teenager lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt the teen was trying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Yankee Stadium#Traffic Accident
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox5ny.com

Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
Documented

Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD

On a cloudy day on June 4, 2021, crowds of men poured into Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood, Brooklyn for jummah prayers. The mid-day Friday prayers are an especially holy time for Muslims and attract large crowds of worshippers. NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor sticks out among the group of South Asian men […] The post Outrage Over an Arrest Leads Mosque to Reevaluate Relationship with NYPD appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy