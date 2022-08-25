Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services chief Gary Jenkins vacationing in Mexico amid deepening migrant shelter crisis
Mayor Adams’ beleaguered social services chief is not tending to the city’s migrant-related homeless shelter crisis in person, at the moment — because he’s on vacation in Mexico, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins, who’s under Department of Investigation scrutiny due to...
nypressnews.com
Tenant injured after falling through floor of Bronx apartment building
NEW YORK — A woman is recovering after falling through the floor in the bathroom of her Bronx apartment building and landing in the basement. It was an accident tenants say could very well have happened to them. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon has more from the Highbridge section of the...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli
NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a...
nypressnews.com
United States Geological Survey reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near White Meadow Lake, New Jersey
WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday. It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township. It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep. It happened along the Ramapo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops
The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
nypressnews.com
New Jersey Institute of Technology Given $1.1 Million to Help Low-Income and First-Gen Students With College
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) has been given three Upward Bound grants by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) – a total of $1,168,939 – to help high school students, particularly those who are first-generation or are from low-income families, reach higher ed. Upward Bound — one...
Comments / 0