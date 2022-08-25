The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO