New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

Tenant injured after falling through floor of Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK — A woman is recovering after falling through the floor in the bathroom of her Bronx apartment building and landing in the basement. It was an accident tenants say could very well have happened to them. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon has more from the Highbridge section of the...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: Detectives open fire on robbery suspects outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Police say two men were robbing a man outside a deli on East 166th Street and Third Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with a...
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

9-Year-Old Dies Nearly a Week After DWI Crash on Long Island: Cops

The 9-year-old boy badly hurt in an alleged drunken driving crash on Long Island a week ago has died, Suffolk County police said over the weekend. Angel Salis was in the car with his father on the Long Island Expressway in Farmingville shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 22 when cops say a man driving a BMW hit them in the westbound lanes. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

