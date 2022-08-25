Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
Fargo Police ask for help in locating dangerous suspect
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in locating 31-year-old Robin Heinonen. He’s wanted in a terrorizing incident and is considered armed and dangerous. Heinonen is a Native American about 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man is also known to wear glasses...
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
Driver escaped injury when truck flips on I-94 near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A close call for a pickup driver after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near Valley City Sunday morning. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling with the cruise control on, the...
Attorney General: Officer justified in Netterville shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has ruled that the actions of the Fargo police officer who shot and killed a man in early July were justified. 28-year-old Shane Netterville died after he was shot in the chest by 11-year veteran officer Adam O’Brien while O’Brien was investigating a call about a suspicious van in a garage in south Fargo on July 8.
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
Grauer named American Associaton Pitcher of the Week
(MOORHEAD, MN-American Associaton) Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Raul Navarro and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Tyler Grauer have been named the American Association’s Pointstreak Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 28, the league announced Monday. Navarro earned a sparkling .440 batting average over seven games during the...
