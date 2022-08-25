Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Doom Buggy Pet Bed and Madame Leota Pillow at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Paw-nted Mansion. A new Doom Buggy pet bed, plus a Madame Leota pillow, are available at Port Royal Curios and Curiosities in Disneyland. Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99. The pet...
PETS・
WDW News Today
2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At long last, after plenty of merchandise releases, the new Halloween Spirit Jersey is finally available at the Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Resort Halloween Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The front features Mickey Mouse wearing a pumpkin hat...
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed for Disney World & Disneyland, NEW Mickey Mummy and Zero Popcorn Bucks Coming for Halloween 2022
Despite being announced weeks ago, we are finally getting our first look at the adorable Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper guests will be able to buy at the US Disney Parks this Halloween season:. The sipper will be available at the following locations in Walt Disney World starting in early...
WDW News Today
Tusker House Restaurant Buffet Returning in November at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will switch from family-style dining back to a buffet this November. Tusker House reopened in June 2021 after being closed for over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many Walt Disney World restaurants that opened after the COVID-19 closure did not initially offer their buffet experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Giant Mickey Pumpkin & Carved Character Face Pumpkins Arrive at Disneyland for Halloween 2022
It’s nearly time for spooky season once more at the Disneyland Resort, and we’ve had a major breakthrough in decor this week as the iconic giant Mickey pumpkin has been installed on Main Street, U.S.A. along with some carved character face pumpkins for this year’s Halloween!. The...
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”
Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
WDW News Today
Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon
As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
My party of 2 spent $90 at Diamond Horseshoe in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot was worth it
I used to work at the Orlando theme parks, and I finally made it to the Western-themed Magic Kingdom restaurant to try the family-style comfort food.
tornadopix.com
Construction continues on the divisive Disney Grand Floridian project
For many years, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort has been the jewel in the crown of Disney’s luxury hotels. The resort—which was an “inaugural” hotel on October 1, 1971—features lavish Victorian decorations that current Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek reports, finding it understated, especially compared to other Orlando hotels at a similar price, namely Four Seasons.
Disney World Park Reservations Are Here To Stay But The Theme Parks Are Finally Making Some Changes For The Better
Disney World has made a significant change to the reservation system that should help out many guests.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com
Top Dairy-Free Cold Treats at Disney World
Special dietary needs won’t prevent you from enjoying some awesome eats and treats at Walt Disney World. In fact, Disney World has a reputation for being one of the easier vacation spots to explore with special dietary needs. Gluten-free options, plant-based options, vegan and vegetarian options, and yes, dairy-free options are all easy to come by at Walt Disney World. Perhaps best of all, Cast Members are knowledgeable about menus, chefs are committed to meeting your expectations, and foods are clearly marked, so you understand what foods to order on vacation.
WDW News Today
Some Favorites Already Removed as Reduced Menu Debuts at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
We stopped in at Connections Eatery in EPCOT today and noticed two menu items have been removed: the Banh Mi Burger and the Mediterranean Burger. Here are the menu boards from inside Connections Eatery this morning:. Notably missing from these boards are the “Banh Mi Burger” and the “Mediterranean Burger”....
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Travel Mug, Mickey Pumpkin Snow Globe Sipper, and More Food & Beverage Souvenirs Announced for HalloweenTime 2022 at Disneyland Resort
Beginning Friday, Magic Key holders can enjoy an exclusive travel mug coming to the Disneyland Resort themed to “The Skeleton Dance!’. The mug was unveiled on the Magic Key Instagram account. It shows the skeletons enjoying a lively dance, while the Magic Key logo is embossed in metallic dark gray on the side.
Comments / 0