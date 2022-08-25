Read full article on original website
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Missing Maine Man’s Family Now Offering Reward For Information
Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock, was 37 years old when he went missing on June 6th, 2022. He was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor. According to WABI, after three months of searching, his family is now offering a $500 reward for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Boston design firm visits Skowhegan to advance river park plan
A Boston urban design firm visited Skowhegan this week to map out ideas for a new river park that supporters say will transform the downtown riverfront and draw visitors interested in surfing, kayaking and tubing in the Kennebec River. The Principle Group has been hired to help with planning, thanks...
wabi.tv
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
wabi.tv
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
wabi.tv
The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen took center stage on Monday during our Food Truck Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI continues to feature food trucks from around the state for the rest of week. The Scone Goddess and Sheba’s Wicked Kitchen occupied center stage on Monday during our TV5 Morning News. Viewers were treated to complete recipes from start to finish on different dishes...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
wabi.tv
Warm & Humid Night, Even Hotter & More Humid Wednesday
Foggy start gives way to sunshine for the rest of today. We will have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70's inland, and lower 70's along the coastline. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT. Tonight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50's, tomorrow we...
wabi.tv
Structure fire closed road in Old Town Friday afternoon
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: The Old Town Police Department says the road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Old Town Police Department is asking people to avoid the 2500 block of Bennoch Road near Southgate Road. The road is shut down for a structure fire, according to post...
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
Washington County Man Sentenced to Life for 3 Murders in 2020
A Northfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murders of 3 Washington County residents and the attempted murder of another. Thomas Bonfanti was in court on Friday, August 26th, and received three consecutive life sentences for the murders of three people:. Shawn Currey, 57.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
wabi.tv
Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway. Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this. The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows...
wabi.tv
Golf Scramble raises money for Sarah’s House of Maine
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - RE-MAX Infinity partnered with Holden nonprofit Sarah’s House for a Golf Scramble Fundraiser Sunday. The second annual event also included tethered hot air balloon rides, bounce houses, and shaved ice. Sarah’s House of Maine gives a temporary “home away from home” for cancer patients and...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
