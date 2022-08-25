ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Boston design firm visits Skowhegan to advance river park plan

A Boston urban design firm visited Skowhegan this week to map out ideas for a new river park that supporters say will transform the downtown riverfront and draw visitors interested in surfing, kayaking and tubing in the Kennebec River. The Principle Group has been hired to help with planning, thanks...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
ROCKLAND, ME
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
Warm & Humid Night, Even Hotter & More Humid Wednesday

Foggy start gives way to sunshine for the rest of today. We will have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 70's inland, and lower 70's along the coastline. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT. Tonight temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50's, tomorrow we...
BANGOR, ME
Structure fire closed road in Old Town Friday afternoon

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: The Old Town Police Department says the road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Old Town Police Department is asking people to avoid the 2500 block of Bennoch Road near Southgate Road. The road is shut down for a structure fire, according to post...
OLD TOWN, ME
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon

According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine

I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
MAINE STATE
Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway. Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this. The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows...
HERMON, ME
Golf Scramble raises money for Sarah’s House of Maine

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - RE-MAX Infinity partnered with Holden nonprofit Sarah’s House for a Golf Scramble Fundraiser Sunday. The second annual event also included tethered hot air balloon rides, bounce houses, and shaved ice. Sarah’s House of Maine gives a temporary “home away from home” for cancer patients and...
DEXTER, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
FAIRFIELD, ME

