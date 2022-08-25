C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hanby, medical director of the Washington Regional Total Joint Center, used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant along with the devicemaker's Rosa knee robot, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the hospital. The implant monitors patient movement and recovery after surgery.

