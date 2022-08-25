Read full article on original website
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
Zimmer Biomet denied new trial in $3.5M defective hip replacement suit
An Iowa woman will keep her $3.55 million jury award after a federal court denied a new trial request from devicemaker Biomet, now known as Zimmer Biomet, the Des Moines Register reported Aug. 26. Lori Nicholson of Fort Dodge had a total hip replacement with a metal-on-metal Biomet M2a Magnum...
Dr. C. Kris Hanby debuts smart knee implant in Arkansas
C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hanby, medical director of the Washington Regional Total Joint Center, used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant along with the devicemaker's Rosa knee robot, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the hospital. The implant monitors patient movement and recovery after surgery.
Sentencing continues in California spine kickback case: 6 developments in 4+ years
In January 2018, former Long Beach, Calif.-based Pacific Hospital owner Michael Drobot was found guilty of paying spine surgery kickbacks. Since then, multiple people involved in the scheme have been sentenced, the latest in August 2022. Here's a timeline of how the case unfolded:. January 2018. Mr. Drobot was sentenced...
