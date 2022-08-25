Texas Woman Arrested after Racist Tirade, Assaulting Group of Indian Women

A video has recently gone viral and it shows the moment when a group of Indian women were confronted by another woman outside of a Texas restaurant. The woman in question can be heard making racist remarks as she hit multiple women and eventually, reached into her handbag and threatened to shoot a woman for filming the incident.

“You better turn that g** d*** phone off or I swear to God I’ll f***ing shoot your a**”

Twitter via @davenewworld_2

That is what a now-viral video captured one woman saying to a group of women outside of a Texas restaurant. The woman in question can be heard in one video exclaiming, “go back to f***ing India” to the group of women.

With multiple perspectives of the incident being recorded and shared online, there are internet sleuths who have done the research and figured out exactly who the woman in question is.

In the video, the woman who appears to be the aggressor identifies herself as Mexican-American. “Everywhere I f***nig go, you Indians are f***ing everywhere”, the woman can be heard saying. While one woman was on the phone with 911, the apparent aggressor continues to advance and make passes at the woman’s hand and phone.

Another woman even asked the woman why she came up and talked to them to which the woman replied, “Because I hate these f***ing Indians, that’s why”.

Twitter via @davenewworld_2

At one point, the woman seemingly attempts to apologize to the group of Indiana women. “I overstepped my bounds and I am sorry”, the woman says to the group. Just as she goes to walk away, she turns around again and is irate that the group of women are continuing to videotape her.

This is when the woman makes an advance toward another one of the women and reaches into her handbag while seemingly threatening to shoot her. Just as this happens, an officer can be seen pulling up behind the group.

Texas Woman Goes on Racist Tirade, Attacks and Threatens Group of Indian Women

See one angle of the incident shared by @davenewworld_2 on Twitter below.

See another angle with an unedited cut of the incident from @JohnnyAkzam on Twitter here.

At the end of this video, you can see a police officer arrive on the scene.

Texas Woman Arrested for Assault, Threatening Group of Women

According to the below press release from the Plano Police, shared on Twitter, Esmeralda Upton has been arrested and charged with Assault Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threats. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.