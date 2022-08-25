Downton Abbey: A New Era, the second movie to the Downton Abbey movies based on the Downton Abbey TV series, premiered earlier this year to critical acclaim from fans of the original drama. The movie was directed by Simon Curtis, who had previously worked on films like Cranford and David Copperfield. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s plot is as follows: “The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.”

