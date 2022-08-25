Considering all the movies that Sylvester Stallone has been a part of and has directed, produced, and had anything to do with, it’s important to remember that the guy is talented and has managed to create a severe following among his fans. With that being said, it’s bound to happen that he’s going to create something that’s less than appealing now and then. To be fair, Samaritan isn’t that bad of a movie if you stop thinking for a while since there isn’t much serious thought needed for this feature. But for those who like their movies to have levels upon levels that can be explored later, this one might not make the cut. The cast was comforting since it wasn’t too filled with top-tier talent, but it didn’t feature a lot of unknowns that people hadn’t seen before. In truth, it didn’t even feel as though Stallone was the star of this movie until later on in the story.

