survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
TVOvermind
Skilyr Hicks Cause of Death
Skilyr Hicks, like many young and talented artists, passed away too early, at the age of twenty-three in December 2021, as announced by the singer’s mother. While Skilyr may have only been twenty-three, the musician had her fair share of fame thanks to an appearance on the quickly filmed America’s Got Talent when she was only fourteen years old, which was certainly younger than most contestants that made a lasting impression on the judges, the audience, and those watching. Although not much was known about Skilyr Hicks outside of her appearance on America’s Got Talent, we went into as much detail as we could about the musician, her death, Skilyr Hicks’ cause of death, and more.
TVOvermind
10 Things You Don’t Know About Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Sperry
Since he starred opposite Tom Cruise in the blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” Miles Teller’s name has been in the press nonstop. He’s talented, and he brought it in this one. However, Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, is fascinating to so many. She’s gorgeous and well-spoken, and she seems like she’d be your best friend in an instant. Just who is Keleigh Sperry?
TVOvermind
Who Are Maya Hawke’s Parents?
If Maya Hawke’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s been working hard lately. The lovely young actress debuted in 2017 as one of history’s most famous characters. She plays the famous Jo March, who we all know from Little Women. She took on the BBC role, and it was the start she needed to make a name for herself. Of course, we know that Maya Hawke’s parents gave her a couple of names that need no introduction. If you aren’t sure what that means, stay tuned to find out what we mean when we talk about Maya Hawke’s parents.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Black Adam”
Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Black Adam, where fans will finally see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a true-blue superhero. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked on blockbusters such as House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows. The plot of the movie is described by Rotten Tomatoes as follows: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Samaritan
Considering all the movies that Sylvester Stallone has been a part of and has directed, produced, and had anything to do with, it’s important to remember that the guy is talented and has managed to create a severe following among his fans. With that being said, it’s bound to happen that he’s going to create something that’s less than appealing now and then. To be fair, Samaritan isn’t that bad of a movie if you stop thinking for a while since there isn’t much serious thought needed for this feature. But for those who like their movies to have levels upon levels that can be explored later, this one might not make the cut. The cast was comforting since it wasn’t too filled with top-tier talent, but it didn’t feature a lot of unknowns that people hadn’t seen before. In truth, it didn’t even feel as though Stallone was the star of this movie until later on in the story.
TVOvermind
The Top 10 Best Jack Black Movies Of All Time
Jack Black is one of the most well-known actors and musicians today. His eccentric antics have captivated audiences since the 90s and show no signs of slowing down. Although Black is perhaps best known for his work as part of the comedy rock band Tenacious D, he is also a highly regarded actor, starring in some of the most beloved films. Here are 10 of Jack Black’s finest films, ranging from well-known comedies to more serious roles that he has played.
TVOvermind
Winona Ryder: 80s Superstar Rise to Fame
Winona Ryder’s 80s version is perhaps the most magical of all. It’s nearly impossible to reconcile the fact that the iconic actress wasn’t even a famous actress for half the decade. And she was a child throughout the entire decade. Winona Ryder’s 80s version was a game-changer, and we are here to discuss precisely why she made it big back then.
TVOvermind
Millie Bobby Brown Outside of Stranger Things
While Stranger Things was one of the most exciting shows to ever hit Netflix, for a good reason, as shown with literally every single episode. However, while characters like Steve Harrington and even Season 4’s newest and shortest-lived main character, Eddie Munson, have been fan favorites, the ultimately most compelling character throughout all of Stranger Things overall has been Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown. Millie Bobby Brown has shown remarkable skills in acting, especially her work with the world built around her in Stranger Things and the abilities she must possess within the show. However, the talented actress has also lent her skills beyond Stranger Things. Below, we’ve detailed the career of Millie Bobby Brown outside of Stranger Things and the impressive roles she has taken in various projects.
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Mayans M.C.”
Mayans M.C. is a television show premiered on the FX network in 2018. The show is set in the same universe as the famous series Sons of Anarchy and follows the story of EZ Reyes, a former gang member trying to rebuild his life after being released from prison. Reyes joins the Mayans Motorcycle Club and quickly finds himself caught up in the club’s illegal activities. Throughout the series, Reyes struggles to balance his loyalty to the Mayans with his desire to lead a peaceful life. Mayans M.C. is a gritty and violent show exploring motorcycle gangs’ dark world. It’s also a complex character drama with compelling storylines and believable characters. If you’re looking for a show that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking, Mayans M.C. is worth checking out.
