Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
utv44.com
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
WKRG
Another seasonable August day ahead
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. We start out quiet yet again this morning with a dry radar and temps in the 70’s. Later today a few hit-or-miss storms will be possible at around a 30% chance, but most will stay dry yet again. Highs will hit the low-to-mid 90’s for most this afternoon.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
WKRG
Evening storms ahead, Textbook summer weather this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat and humidity looks to stick around through the end of August along with the chance for some scattered storms. Isolated storms will remain possible early Wednesday evening. Most of the rain will wind down as we move past sunset. A few scattered clouds will remain through the night with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WKRG
Warm afternoons with pop-up storms this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances have run a little lower for the start of this work week. Showers and storms will be few and far between this evening. Most of the rain will wrap up after the sun sets. Some clearing is expected overnight with temperatures running close to seasonable levels. Lows will bottom out in lower 70s.
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
WKRG
The Chickasaw Civic Theater features a new play entitled ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ on today’s Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew
The Chickasaw Civic Theater is back at it with another fantastic show that will run from September 9th until September the 25th entitled ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. It’s not really difficult to figure out the premise to this show, as its all about a play where quite literally everything ends up going wrong. There are so many things in this show that will make you laugh, even an actor who’s supposed to play dead, but doesn’t know how to play dead! This is a show that you don’t want to miss, so make your way on down to the Chickasaw Civic Theater for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. I can assure you, even though the play goes wrong, you can’t go wrong by getting your ticket today!
WALA-TV FOX10
Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a two-day trial, a Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the Dec. 2020 shooting of Kehwan Thompson. On Aug. 26, Charlie Richardson Jr. was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey, following his Aug. 5, conviction […]
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD on the scene of a deadly shooting near Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Garnett Ave and Springhill, Ave. According to the Mobile Police Department, one person is dead. Mobile Police are on the scene investigating at this time. This is a developing news story and...
