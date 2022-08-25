Kentucky has named seven team captains for the 2022 season:. Kenneth Horsey, a native of Sanford, Florida, has manned the left guard spot for two seasons and now is the Wildcats' most experienced lineman with 25 career games and 21 career starts. An interesting note about Horsey - he had open-heart surgery in April of 2018, prior to his freshman year at UK. Because of his perseverance to return to play, he won the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award. His experience with heart health led him to volunteer with the Lexington’s local chapter of the American Heart Association and he went on to earn a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the SEC Community Service Team in 2021.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO