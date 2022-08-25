The 13th Annual Walk Against Addiction will be held on September 24 at First Flight High School. There is an optional 5k before the Walk beginning at 8:00 a.m. sponsored by the OBX Running Company! The actual Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with a set up of vendors; free coffee from Starbucks and Crumbl cookies! Sign in is $10 for a tote bag, pen and water bottle. We will also have t shirts and tank tops for sale for $15/each. After sign in, please stroll through the vendor tables and gather information concerning prevention, treatment and after treatment of the disease of addiction that is killing our population!

