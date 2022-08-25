Read full article on original website
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on August 24th for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Myra Ladd-Bone, Chairman of the Chamber Board and Broker at Atlantic Realty congratulated the owner, Jennifer Black for...
How Earth Resources ‘rocks’ the OBX
Earth Resources, owned and operated by Tim and Loui Beacham, is the only stone yard on the Outer Banks. Located in Kitty Hawk, this business carries crushed stone along with river rocks, landscaping stones, concrete sand, mortar and a variety of mulch. Here for all construction and landscaping needs, Earth Resources has become an asset to the maintenance, restoration and development of the area.
Nags Head beach nourishment project now complete
With this update, the Town of Nags Head announces the completion of its summer 2022 beach nourishment project. This announcement includes a recap of the 19-day project. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. pumped the last load of sand for Nags Head’s 2022 beach restoration project at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, August 27. The Dredge Liberty Island delivered the last load at the northern terminus of the project area near the Comfort Inn South at 8031 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
Dare County announces Labor Day closures and trash collection schedule changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Dare County...
Dare County Library Adult Speakers Series September 2022
These free programs are held in-person at the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room and virtually via Zoom (unless otherwise noted). Registration is required as space is limited. Programs are not recorded. Sustainable Gardening in the Outer Banks: Using Native Plants for Environmentally Friendly Gardening and Landscaping. When: Friday, September...
Day at the Docks is returning in September for the first time since 2017
The annual Day at the Docks (DATD) festival is returning to Hatteras village after a lengthy hiatus, with a wide array of both familiar and brand-new events on the two-day schedule. This is the first time that DATD has been held since 2017, as the event was canceled in 2018...
From the sand to the sea: Four loggerheads leave their nest on Hatteras
About 100 people or so gathered around Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) Resource officers Ash Keiper-Kintz and Mike Puckett as they carefully reached down into the loggerhead turtle nest and brought eggs to the surface. The focus of their attention was the Aug. 26 sea turtle next excavation at Cape...
Cecil Edward Temple of Elizabeth City, August 27
Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice
No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
TOBH’s Sloan discusses patient wait list process
Plan to start scheduling appointments in mid-October. In an Aug. 26 video, Outer Banks Hospital President Ronnie Sloan announced the pending arrival of a nurse practitioner (NP) for the new family practice location in Nags Head and offered a few more details about the process for establishing primary care through the wait list phone line.
Constance Carter Gibbs of Shiloh, August 27
Constance Carter Gibbs, 63, of Shiloh, NC died Saturday, August 28, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1959 in Milford, DE to the late Delores Faye Hudson and John Daniel Carter and was the loving wife of 38 years to Jerry W. Gibbs. Connie was devoted to her family. She also loved her job as an OB nurse and being a caregiver was very important to her. Connie was an amazing cook and showed her love through feeding those she cared about. She was a member of Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church and adored her dogs.
Freedmen’s Colony descendants recall their roots
Descendants of the Roanoke Island Freedmen’s Colony still live in Manteo and surrounding areas today. Michael Tillett, 59, grew up hearing about his family history. “We were taught about it from an early age,” Tillett said. “My mom would tell us about her ancestors and our ancestors. We have relatives that live here in Manteo, Columbia [and] different places.”
13th Annual Walk Against Addiction on Sept. 24
The 13th Annual Walk Against Addiction will be held on September 24 at First Flight High School. There is an optional 5k before the Walk beginning at 8:00 a.m. sponsored by the OBX Running Company! The actual Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with a set up of vendors; free coffee from Starbucks and Crumbl cookies! Sign in is $10 for a tote bag, pen and water bottle. We will also have t shirts and tank tops for sale for $15/each. After sign in, please stroll through the vendor tables and gather information concerning prevention, treatment and after treatment of the disease of addiction that is killing our population!
Police: Man found shot dead in Elizabeth City street
Police in Elizabeth City say 29-year-old Marcus Moore was found shot and killed in the road on White Street early Saturday morning.
Police identify driver in police chase, car found
KDH police seek public’s help in locating suspect. (Kill Devil Hills Police) On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
Manteo starts its football season with a split verdict
After winning its season opener, Manteo High School’s 2022-2023 football record fell to 1-1 after they dropped an Aug. 26 non-conference away contest to North Pitt by a score of 52-28. The Redskins did display significant firepower in the contest, amassing 253 total rushing yards on 45 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
Three MHS volleyballers highlighted on Watchlists
An item posted on the Manteo High School Athletics twitter page served up some good news about three members of the school’s volleyball squad. “Congratulations to three of our Volleyball players! Senior Erika Bailey named to the 2022 AVCA All-America Watchlist. Sophomore Kelley Cook NCVBCA named to Watchlist. Junior Grace Albarty also made the NCVBCA ALL-Region list.”
