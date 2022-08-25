Read full article on original website
azmirror.com
Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation
Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32% wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt
Arizona’s commercial marijuana market has gone through a seismic shift since 2021 began. Adult-use and recreational sales have overtaken medical marijuana, as cardholders abandon certifications and established businesses wrestle with the need to change with the times. Throughout 2022, the Arizona Mirror has tracked a 7-month downward trend in medical marijuana sales, while the recreational […] The post With recreational cannabis sales soaring, Arizona’s medical marijuana industry is struggling to adapt appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix New Times
Kyle Holbrook Sends Peaceful Message With Murals on Roosevelt Row
Artist Kyle Holbrook’s murals are hand-drawn testaments to the friends and family he has lost to gun violence. The prolific artist visited Phoenix in August and painted his message of awareness on two walls in Roosevelt Row. As part of his Gun Violence Awareness National Tour, the painting depicts...
Fronteras Desk
Planned Parenthood Arizona resumes abortion care services at Tucson facility
Planned Parenthood Arizona has resumed abortion care services at its Tucson facility, the Southern Arizona Regional Health Center. The organization paused all services statewide shortly after the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Planned Parenthood of Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno says that was because medical providers faced confusion over what was legal. Under a pre-statehood law that banned all abortions except those to save the pregnant person's life, physicians who performed abortions could be prosecuted.
AZFamily
Collateral Damage: Arizona criminals using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale. Police identify victims killed at a party on Saturday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
msn.com
Local and federal agencies meet with tribal families in Arizona to help locate missing loved ones
Tribal and federal agencies met with families from the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in White River on Wednesday to help with locating loved ones who have gone missing. During the meeting, set up by the Pinetop-Lakeside resident agency of the FBI Phoenix office, families filed reports of missing relatives, provided authorities with information to identify them and connected with available resources and support services, the FBI Phoenix office said in a statement.
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Angela Fox-Heath, the complex manager, were attempting to serve an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, according to police. Fox-Heath, 28, was found fatally hit. Responding officers found her in a courtyard. A SWAT team went into Stansell’s apartment and located a wounded Martinez-Garibay, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arizona hospital says actions were 'appropriate and necessary' after woman gets $11k medical flight bill
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In March, Amy Maher was one of about two to three people transferred out of Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa a day. But, Maher said the transfer for emergency surgery, which she didn’t need and didn’t end up getting, is now costing her $11,000. Exceptional Community...
Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one
Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
KTAR.com
Mike Sheldon named CEO of Arizona State Hospital, ADHS deputy director
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday announced Mike Sheldon as the new chief executive officer for the Arizona State Hospital. As the new CEO, Sheldon will serve as deputy director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, according to a press release. Sheldon has experience...
msn.com
Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
12news.com
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Week: ASU Football, Clueless, and More
Got plans this week? You might after checking out our rundown of what’s happening around the Valley from Monday, August 29, to Thursday, September 1. Your options include watching Arizona State University’s football team take the field at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium, creating a still-life painting at Curious Nature, or catching Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd on the silver screen.
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
azednews.com
Arizona Educational Foundation names five finalists for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year
Today, the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 5 finalists under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of teaching, the educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes our state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
