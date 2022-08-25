Colorado approves $13 million in tax incentives for three companies anticipating job growth

Caliola, code name Project Power, was awarded job growth incentive tax credits of $3,942,340 for the creation of 372 jobs. Caliola founder, President and CEO Jennifer Halford as at center. Courtesy of Caliola and Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved $13 million in economic development incentives for three companies to keep or expand their businesses in Colorado, with the potential to bring more than 750 jobs to the state in the next eight years.

Caliola, a Colorado Spring-based communications company, accepted state job-growth incentive tax credits to stay in Colorado after considering expanding and relocating its headquarters following three years of rapid growth.

Caliola, which "provides technical products, solutions and services for secure and resilient communications," started three years ago with four part-time employees and has grown to 24 employees; by 2030, it expects to have 410 employees, with 372 in Colorado. The communications company has remote workers in Denver and plans to expand there.

“When I began looking as to where the company would be established, there were many qualities that brought not only my business, but my family to Colorado Springs, Colorado," Caliola’s founder, president and CEO, Jennifer Halford, said in a release. "The welcoming community, robust business industry, which includes many military assets that Caliola currently supports, the high-quality candidates that we employ, and the opportunities Colorado gives to support the entrepreneurial spirit of small business."

Caliola's new jobs would offer an average annual wage of $143,247, 190% above the annual Denver County wage, the commission reported.

The commission's incentives include the approval of $3,942,340 of performance-based job growth incentive tax credits over eight-years, contingent upon the creation of 372 full-time jobs at a minimum of 100% of Denver County's average annual wage of $75,205; the company must maintain new net jobs for one full year before tax credits are vested and create and maintain at least 20 net new jobs before any credits are issued.

Incentives were approved for two other companies Thursday:

• Project Dinosaur is the code name for an unnamed Denver-based IT company that serves health care, education and all levels of government. The company already has a "significant presence" in Colorado Springs and is considering expanding to a location with a "dense aerospace ecosystem," with the Springs, Omaha, Neb., and Huntsville, Ala., in the running.

The company anticipates creating 304 jobs at a wage 313% higher than the average El Paso County wage of $165,076 a year. The commission approved $8,650,396 of performance-based job-growth incentive tax credits over an eight-year period so long as wages are at least 100% of the county's average annual wage and the jobs created over that time frame are maintained for one full year before tax credits are vested. At least 20 positions must be created and maintained before any tax credits are issued.

A performance-based Strategic Fund LONE Worker tax incentive of $57,500 was also approved that carries additional contingencies.

"This project would bolster Colorado’s reputation as an aerospace industry leader and demonstrate our competitiveness when compared to other markets with strong aerospace sectors," the commission's report read.

• A third job-growth incentive was approved for Project Points, which is expected to generate 83 new jobs at an annual wage of $86,472, 115% the average of Denver County, with the same conditions.

The unnamed company, a new mutual fund administrator, is considering Denver and Boston for its expansion. The company currently has 16 employees, 14 in Colorado.

"This project would demonstrate the strength of the financial sector in our state and show Colorado’s competitiveness compared to states on the East Coast," the report read.