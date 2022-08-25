ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Basketball: Illini secure first commitment for the 2023 class

The Illinois basketball team added their first piece to the class of 2023, and it was a big-time addition. Entering Sunday, the Illini had failed to snag a single player for the 2023 class. The class of 2022 was top 10 in the country and the class of 2024 is currently the No. 2 class...
