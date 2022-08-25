ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Federal trial over new Texas political maps is delayed by evidence disputes

“Federal trial over new Texas political maps is delayed by evidence disputes” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show

“Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. For LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Austin, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign events while recovering from bacterial infection

“Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign events while recovering from bacterial infection” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy