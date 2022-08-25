Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
Federal trial over new Texas political maps is delayed by evidence disputes
Federal trial over new Texas political maps is delayed by evidence disputes
Gilmer Mirror
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
Texas' child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
Gilmer Mirror
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Gilmer Mirror
Harris County resident with monkeypox dies, marking first death in the U.S. linked to the virus
Harris County resident with monkeypox dies, marking first death in the U.S. linked to the virus
Gilmer Mirror
Watch: Volunteer acompañantes in Mexico aid at-home abortions. Their network is expanding to Texas.
Watch: Volunteer acompañantes in Mexico aid at-home abortions. Their network is expanding to Texas.
Gilmer Mirror
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.
Last November’s sleepy constitutional amendment election nearly came to blows in Gillespie County, a central Texas county known for its vineyards. A volunteer poll watcher, whose aggressive behavior had rankled election workers all day, attempted to force his way into a secure ballot vault. The burly man was repeatedly...
Gilmer Mirror
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Gilmer Mirror
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign events while recovering from bacterial infection
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events while recovering from bacterial infection
