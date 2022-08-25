ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office

After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Rockville, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
foxbaltimore.com

Balt Co. Councilwoman withdraws controversial bill for waterfront development exemptions

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins withdrew a controversial bill Tuesday afternoon amid mounting pressure from environmental groups. Bill 57-22 called for exemptions for waterfront properties to expand within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas in eastern Baltimore County. In a statement Tuesday, Bevins said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter Resigns

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has tendered his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott. Carter reportedly resigned from office after reports surfaced that he was under an internal investigation by human resources. In accepting his resignation, Mayor Scott thanked Carter for his service to Baltimore and announced that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Call from state senator may help Timothy Reynolds lawsuit, says former prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds is now suing Baltimore City and its leaders for failing to stop illegal activities. Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7. Reynolds parked his car and crossed multiple lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids with a bat, according to police. It is unclear if he hit any of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wes Moore
msn.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said. Cox discussed some of his...
MARYLAND STATE
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Moore#Republican#Democratic#The Circuit Court#Lin
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 31, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
foxbaltimore.com

Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation

WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy