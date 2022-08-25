Read full article on original website
Youngkin takes heat for not asking candidates to exit school board race amid controversy
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas (D) slammed Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for not calling on two school board candidates of his own party to withdraw from the Fairfax County school board race after the school board candidates were caught laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem.
Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office
After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns amid report of HR investigation
Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned from his post. A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office confirmed the news in a statement, Monday.
Balt Co. Councilwoman withdraws controversial bill for waterfront development exemptions
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins withdrew a controversial bill Tuesday afternoon amid mounting pressure from environmental groups. Bill 57-22 called for exemptions for waterfront properties to expand within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas in eastern Baltimore County. In a statement Tuesday, Bevins said the...
Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter Resigns
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has tendered his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott. Carter reportedly resigned from office after reports surfaced that he was under an internal investigation by human resources. In accepting his resignation, Mayor Scott thanked Carter for his service to Baltimore and announced that...
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
Call from state senator may help Timothy Reynolds lawsuit, says former prosecutor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds is now suing Baltimore City and its leaders for failing to stop illegal activities. Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7. Reynolds parked his car and crossed multiple lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids with a bat, according to police. It is unclear if he hit any of them.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said. Cox discussed some of his...
Millions in state funding for witnesses not spent by city state's attorney's office
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore has a deep rooted ‘stop snitching’ culture that has gripped the city for years. It’s left crimes unsolved and killers on the streets. It’s vital those brave enough to come forward and testify as witnesses and victims to crimes are protected.
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 31, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Aug. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
'This Is Terrorism': Howard University Students Forced To Evacuate After Back- To-Back Bomb Threats
There have been eight bomb threats made against the university since January. Bomb threats forced Howard University students to evacuate the school’s campus twice in 48 hours last week, just as they returned to school to start the fall semester. The two bomb threats come just months after the...
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation
WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
About 440 students check into Lord Baltimore, university expects continued housing shortage
Kevin Banks has felt more like a hotel manager than a vice president of student affairs since Morgan State University housed nearly 500 students at the Lord Baltimore hotel. Banks has spent the last two weeks attending to students and concerned parents at the Downtown Baltimore hotel. His office has...
