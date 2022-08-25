ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milehighcre.com

Historic Office Property a “Contrarian Opportunity” in Downtown Denver

Kairos Investment Management Company (KIMC) has partnered with private real estate investment firm Harbor Associates to acquire The George, an eight-story historic office and retail property totaling 91,027 square feet, located at 820 16th Street in downtown Denver. A sale price was not disclosed. “This joint venture acquisition aligns well...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver Metro Set to Add Around 10,600 New Apartments by Year End

2022 is shaping up as the best of times for apartment construction in the US, with no less than 420,000 new rentals expected to be built nationwide by the end of the year. According to the recent RentCafe report, the Denver metro is firing on all cylinders on the development front, with 10,570 new apartments expected to hit the market by the end of this year. Denver holds the 12th largest number of projected deliveries nationwide, securing a spot among the top 20 US metros by estimated number of apartments, right behind Orlando, FL (11,338 units) and Los Angeles, CA (11,536 units).
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Alliance Construction Solutions Breaks Ground on Immaculata Plaza

Denver-based Archdiocesan Housing, Inc., which provides affordable, service-enriched housing for individuals and families who cannot access decent housing in the broader marketplace, recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the start of the Immaculata Plaza Apartments in Greeley, a 3-story, 24,600-square-foot building that will provide 30 new senior living affordable housing apartments.
GREELEY, CO
milehighcre.com

Laramar Group Donates One Year of Rental Housing to Family that Fled Ukraine

During a company-wide initiative to support giving back to the community, The Laramar Group has donated a 12-month apartment lease in Denver to a Ukrainian couple that recently fled the war. The Ukrainian couple, who has family in the Denver area, recently left the war zone and traveled with thousands...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Industrial Investment Property Sells Near New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Loveland

Denver-based investment brokerage firm Quiver Investments recently closed the sale of 6310 Byrd Drive in Loveland, a 9,450-square-foot truck fleet maintenance facility situated on 2.62 acres and occupied by Penske Truck Leasing. A sale price was not disclosed. Ben Swanson and John Witt of Quiver Investments represented a repeat out-of-state...
LOVELAND, CO
milehighcre.com

Fully Leased, New Construction Flex Property in Parker Sells for $4.8M

Unique Properties, Inc./TCN Worldwide, a privately held, full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, recently announced the sale of 10120 Twenty Mile Rd in Parker, for $4,830,000 ($365/SF) at a 6% Cap Rate. Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis, vice presidents with Unique Properties, Inc., represented the California-based buyer in this transaction....
PARKER, CO

