A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Armed Texas Man Lights Homes on Fire, Ambushes Residents As They Exit
In what would seem like a brutal scene from a horror movie, four people are dead after a man armed with a shotgun sets fire to their houses then shoots them as they ran out. A Houston police officer shot the suspect, killing him but not before he shot and killed three others.
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
This Isn’t NASCAR – TikTok User Has A Tip For Houston, Texas Drivers
One thing will always be true about Texas: There are a lot of people in this big state, which also means there are a ton of drivers here as well. If you've survived the nightmare of driving through Houston, Texas, you know only a handful of those drivers have any idea what they're doing.
