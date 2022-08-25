Read full article on original website
Related
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
610KONA
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
thestand.org
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
610KONA
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
610KONA
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Comments / 0