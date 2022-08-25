ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter

The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
thestand.org

Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises

TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
TOPPENISH, WA
610KONA

Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
Pasco, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Pasco, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Pasco, WA
610KONA

Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy