Smith County teams with other cities to tackle financial crimes
Smith County has entered into a partnership with a Texas city to help combat financial crimes, with more cities expected to join the effort soon. Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday with Farmers Branch allowing the city to use technology maintained by the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler. Thomas...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 26 – Aug. 29
Deputies charged Rodney Lamone Lee, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond. Deputies charged Marlon Dean Martin, 58, of Troup, with aggravated assault against public servant. Martin was in the...
CASA for Kids of East Texas receives $17,000 donation thanks to local event fundraiser
Proceeds from an event in Tyler allowed a donation of $17,000 to CASA for Kids of East Texas. The donation was thanks to proceeds from the Montez-Cooper Tyler Car & Bike show held in July. 1836 Texas Kitchen Owner Mundo Villapudua and Chris Cooper of C. Cooper Homes partnered for...
Bullard ISD adopts 2022-23 budget, sets tax rate
The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees on Monday adopted the 2022-23 school budgets and set the district's new tax rates. At the special-called meeting, the board approved a budget of $27,533,900 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.4346 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and...
Skeeter Products in Kilgore celebrates craftsmanship over 75-year history
KILGORE — It’s the man inspecting a Skeeter boat’s shiny paint job as it makes its way through the production process in Kilgore. It’s the woman following a diagram to assemble a wiring harness. It’s the welders working on the boat trailers produced in-house. And...
New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler
There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
Tyler native recognized by magazine as one of country's most influential Black executives
James T. Mobley says everything he has accomplished in his professional career is in large part a result of people who have supported and encouraged him along the way. Mobley, who grew up in Tyler, was recently recognized in Savoy Magazine as one of the most influential Black executives in corporate America. The recognition was given for his role as senior vice president and general manager of enterprise networking at Cisco.
