I don't know about you, but everyone on my Facebook feed is fighting about student loans. Let's start with something that parallels this just a bit. I was invited to walk-on at several places to play college football. I promise you if there would have been $25,000 per player promised like they're doing now at Texas Tech, not only would I have done it, but my hungry-ass would have secured a spot on a team. Not having that opportunity changed the course of my life, but I'm not mad about it.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO