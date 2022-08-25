ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Smokin X Seasonings Bring You A Taste Of Lubbock

I am horrified that I forgot about this great local brand. Have you ever had something right in front of you and no matter how hard you look for it, you can't find it? Last week I posted up a story about great brands manufactured here in Lubbock. Included were things like August Pie's, Bahama Bucks, and Johnny G's Salsa. While hunting down enough products to merit a post, I forget one that I experience on a real regular basis.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Toasted Yolk Cafe Is Weeks Away From Opening in Lubbock

Get ready for a boozy breakfast and/or brunch in Lubbock. Lubbock is just weeks away from a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening their doors. The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be launching their first location in Lubbock in the old Panera Bread location at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue. The Toasted...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
FMX 94.5

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Everybody’s Big Mad About Student Loan Forgiveness

I don't know about you, but everyone on my Facebook feed is fighting about student loans. Let's start with something that parallels this just a bit. I was invited to walk-on at several places to play college football. I promise you if there would have been $25,000 per player promised like they're doing now at Texas Tech, not only would I have done it, but my hungry-ass would have secured a spot on a team. Not having that opportunity changed the course of my life, but I'm not mad about it.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th

Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

