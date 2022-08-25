Read full article on original website
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
starvedrock.media
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
Millions Of I-PASS Units In Illinois Are Printed With Wrong Info
Please check your Illinois I-PASS transponder immediately because it may include the wrong information. Make Sure To Have Your Illinois I-PASS Ready For Your Next Road Trip. This weekend is Labor Day. That means a holiday with an extra day off. You might take advantage by going on a road trip. If you plan on using the tollway in Illinois, I suggest having your I-PASS ready to roll. I would just add it to your "things to do" list.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
msn.com
5 Must-See Cities in Illinois
(UPDATED AUGUST 2022) After a nearly twenty-year hiatus of visiting Illinois, I finally made it back and added three new cities to my travels. I had so much fun exploring Champaign, Monticello, Rantoul, and Springfield before making my way into Chicago for the evening. I wasn’t expecting to find reindeer, some of the best goat cheese ever, and be head over heels in love with the Lincoln hoopla in Springfield. Here are reasons to visit these five must-see cities around Illinois.
WIFR
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
starvedrock.media
The health of honey bee colonies in Illinois
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
starvedrock.media
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
959theriver.com
Three Illinois Colleges Rank Among Best In Nation
A trio of colleges in Illinois are being ranked among the best in the nation. Niche released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America. Northwestern University came in at number-14 and the University of Chicago earned the 16th spot. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked 59th on the list. The rankings are based on reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more.
