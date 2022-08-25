Read full article on original website
Is a red wave coming to N.C. this fall? State Democratic strategist unpacks his predictions
Last week we had on a top GOP consultant to forecast the fall election. This week we bring on Democrat Morgan Jackson, who is a top advisor for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. We talk about the impact of the abortion ruling this summer and whether he...
North Country lawmaker says concealed carry law needs clarity
A Democratic state lawmaker who represents the North Country region of New York is concerned the state's new concealed carry law for firearms is too broadly written and will criminalize gun ownership in the Adirondack Park. The concerns raised by Assemblyman Billy Jones have been in part clarified by the...
New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
New York officials: Planning needed for people with developmental disabilities
New York officials are working to develop a years-long strategy to aid the long-term planning needs for some of the state's most vulnerable residents. State lawmakers and agency leaders pointed to an ongoing housing crisis facing the community as one of its most pressing needs. Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, along with...
New York lawmakers seek better tracking of gun purchases
New York state lawmakers are trying to enlist the major credit card companies in an effort to better track firearms purchases and help flag potentially suspicious buys. A group of 50 lawmakers led by state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Chantel Jackson released a letter on Monday urging credit card CEOs at Mastercard and American Express to make a coding change that would enable them to categorize gun dealers as a distinct group of sellers.
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Adults under 21 could soon be allowed to carry handguns
AUSTIN, Texas — Adults under 21 could soon be allowed to carry handguns. A federal judge, Mark Pittman, recently struck down a Texas law that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from getting a license to carry a handgun, or carrying a handgun outside of their home. He said it was...
Faces of the Fair: Long-time state police officer displays history of the force in State Police Museum
If you’d like to learn more about the history of the state police, the State Police Museum at the Law Enforcement exhibit is a great stop for Law Enforcement Day at the Great New York State Fair today. We recently met one investigator who has put forth a great...
A trend on WNY trails: Opening nature to people of all abilities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next year, work will begin on upgrades at Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo, making it more accessible to people of all abilities. That includes an ADA-compliant trail, ramps, a widened boardwalk and a viewing platform – all of which can handle anything from a scooter to a wheelchair.
Higher prices for beef influenced by high grain prices and drought
Consumers are paying more for beef because the industry has been impacted by high input costs and dry weather, two factors that beef farmers at the New York State Fair say are behind the increase. The fair held beef day Tuesday to recognize New York’s beef producers. According to the...
Bear hunting season opens in Maine
Subsistence and hobby hunters now have their chance at hunting black bears as the season kicks off in Maine today. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Saturday was youth bear hunting day, but general hunting season opens today and lasts through Nov. 26. Hunters may use bait from now until Sept. 24. Trapping season runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, and hunting with dogs will be allowed from Sept. 12 through Oct. 28.
Foods and stands that won't break the bank at the State Fair
Everyone loves a bargain, especially with prices rising. But how can you get a bargain meal at the state fair?. There are several spots on the fairgrounds where you can get food for a low price point. Here’s an example of a meal on a budget you could find at...
