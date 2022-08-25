ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Beeville locals play music on the porch

Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic

The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
SINTON, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic

Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
SINTON, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville Animal Control: a labor of love

The Beeville Animal Shelter has become inundated with dogs and cats in recent months. Raquel Martinez, the adoption and rescue coordinator with Beeville Animal Control, said the organization has impounded animals everyday at this point. “If we have one dog that gets adopted or even leads to rescue, we have...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
NUECES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

