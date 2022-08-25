Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mysoutex.com
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
Port Aransas Bids Adieu to a Favorite Fishing Outfitter as Locals Seek to Balance Growth and Preservation
Winds of change are blowing in Port Aransas, the once-sleepy Texas beach town that’s been a favorite Gulf Coast getaway for generations, as new developments are displacing some old favorites. One example is Woody’s Sports Center—a renowned all-purpose fishing outfitter for more than 50 years—which was leveled in July...
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest canceled due to lack of volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a local tradition lots of folks get excited about...the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest. But it won't happen this year. For the first time not in a pandemic year, the festival is being canceled due to a lack of volunteers. Not only is this disappointing tamale fans, but local tamale businesses as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
mysoutex.com
Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic
The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
mysoutex.com
Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic
Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Forging Forward': How a therapeutic hobby helps build brotherhood of veterans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marked the first event of many to come for Forging Forward. The community describes the event simply as "veterans helping veterans". The camaraderie of different generations of veterans and first responders gathering for an event like this to craft items that will last forever is special.
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
mysoutex.com
Beeville Animal Control: a labor of love
The Beeville Animal Shelter has become inundated with dogs and cats in recent months. Raquel Martinez, the adoption and rescue coordinator with Beeville Animal Control, said the organization has impounded animals everyday at this point. “If we have one dog that gets adopted or even leads to rescue, we have...
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation making it harder for Padre Island businesses
The Angry Marlin owner Glenn Mier and K2 Guide Service owner Travis Klaus said inflation is driving up prices and they're watching their savings closer.
Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
constructiondive.com
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire agencies responded to a fire at the Bay Club Apartments on the 9300 block of SPID early Monday morning. Calls started coming in about flames visible from SPID in Flour Bluff at around 6:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jackie Burrows with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
KSAT 12
Rockport breakwaters still undergoing complicated repairs 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
ROCKPORT, Texas – Five years ago, Hurricane Harvey’s eye bore down on the small coastal town of Rockport. KSAT crews were there to witness the destruction in 2017. However, on our trip back for the 5th anniversary, Rockport’s Harbor Master explained that if it weren’t for a few safety structures, there would have been even more damage.
Comments / 1