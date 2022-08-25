CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO