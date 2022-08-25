ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Pregame With Grouplove this Weekend at Raider Alley

Texas Tech’s football season kicks off this Saturday, September 3, 2022, with a home game playing against Murray State at 7:00 p.m. Everyone in Lubbock has been waiting for this season to start so we can see our new team, and Joey McGuire in action. Many of us have faith that this is the year Texas Tech football can really prove themselves and move away from their stigma of being mediocre at best.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
Talk 1340

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools

In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Homeowners Without Power for Longest Time-Frame Ever

The rain we got over the weekend was nice, but having the power knocked out for that long was a tad aggravating. If you don't live in Lubbock or you were in a coma this past Sunday, it rained. A lot. I was scared my car was going to stall out on the South Loop and Quaker. Granted, the rain didn't last too long, but while it was here it came down hard.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Teens from South Dakota Lead West Texas Police on Chase Through 3 Counties

A group of teenagers reported missing from South Dakota led police on a chase through 3 different counties in West Texas. KAMC News reports it all began the morning of Tuesday, August 30th in Floydada. One of the teens allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of an Allsup's and asked them something along the lines of "Have you ever been robbed?" Police were promptly notified.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Last Day You Can Get a Free Vaccine From Texas Tech University

College students are making their way back to the Hub City, and Texas Tech is about to be bustling with new and old faces. The return of Lubbock’s college kids means that bars will be full, restaurants will be busy, and the university’s sporting events will be full of amazing energy. While all of this is fun and will lead to some amazing memories being made, it's also a reminder that the health and safety of yourself and those around you is extremely important.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

