Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pregame With Grouplove this Weekend at Raider Alley
Texas Tech’s football season kicks off this Saturday, September 3, 2022, with a home game playing against Murray State at 7:00 p.m. Everyone in Lubbock has been waiting for this season to start so we can see our new team, and Joey McGuire in action. Many of us have faith that this is the year Texas Tech football can really prove themselves and move away from their stigma of being mediocre at best.
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
Get Your Grandmas Ready to Compete in the South Plains Fair This Fall
The South Plains Fair is just a few weeks away, and that means it's time to get your granny, abuelita or whichever older woman you have in your life ready to compete. This doesn't mean you'll be parading her around a ring and making sure she's best in show, but instead to show off those delectable foods she's known for.
Lubbock Citibus Is Adding a Helpful New Feature You Need
If you ride Citibus in Lubbock, this new feature will make your life so much easier. Have you ever been headed to a bus stop and wondered how far away the bus is or if you're going to miss it? Well, that will no longer be a problem. Lubbock Citibus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whip It Good! Is It Time for Lubbock to Lock Up the Canned Whipped Cream?
The ridiculous stupid stuff that I do for this job. Sigh. There's no greater joy than whipped cream, right out of the can. Preferably applied in places that dare not be mentioned in a family setting like this one. I know it's not actually cream, but this is like crack in a can.
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
Why Do Texans Call a Sunshower ‘The Devil’s Beating His Wife’?
The weather on Sunday was scary and magnificent. I happened to be in a metal-roofed building when the thunder began, and a very primal part of me was shaken, but also full of awe. I made my purchase in time to see that it was pouring all over the store I was at, but across the street it wasn't raining.
Texas Tech Is Downright Affordable Compared to Other Texas Schools
In-state tuition at Texas Tech University is well below other Texas schools like Baylor, Rice and TCU. It's also below the average yearly salary of Texas workers, unlike those aforementioned universities. The Houston Chronicle recently did a comparative graph between several of the most popular Texas universities. Southern Methodist University...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
Heroes Bike Night Honors Veterans and First Responders Aug. 26th
Cold drinks, live music and Hooters? What more could you want?. Personally, I'd want a lot more (a nice nap, a chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, some more money), but that's neither here nor there. This is a great opportunity for Lubbock residents to show their appreciation to veterans and first responders. I...
Lubbock’s 1st Tacos & Tequila Fest to Star Collective Soul, The Toadies & More
The first inaugural Tacos & Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock's Lone Star Events Center (602 E 19th Street) Saturday, November 5th. Groups scheduled to appear include Collective Soul, The Toadies, Bowling for Soup, and Texas Hippie Coalition, with local support. Can I take a moment to say how obsessed I've always been with The Toadies? I'm obsessed.
Lubbock Homeowners Without Power for Longest Time-Frame Ever
The rain we got over the weekend was nice, but having the power knocked out for that long was a tad aggravating. If you don't live in Lubbock or you were in a coma this past Sunday, it rained. A lot. I was scared my car was going to stall out on the South Loop and Quaker. Granted, the rain didn't last too long, but while it was here it came down hard.
Teens from South Dakota Lead West Texas Police on Chase Through 3 Counties
A group of teenagers reported missing from South Dakota led police on a chase through 3 different counties in West Texas. KAMC News reports it all began the morning of Tuesday, August 30th in Floydada. One of the teens allegedly flashed a gun at an employee of an Allsup's and asked them something along the lines of "Have you ever been robbed?" Police were promptly notified.
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head by Firearm Going Off Accidentally
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th after a firearm accidentally went off inside the house he was working at. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for reports of possible shots fired. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products
This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
The Last Day You Can Get a Free Vaccine From Texas Tech University
College students are making their way back to the Hub City, and Texas Tech is about to be bustling with new and old faces. The return of Lubbock’s college kids means that bars will be full, restaurants will be busy, and the university’s sporting events will be full of amazing energy. While all of this is fun and will lead to some amazing memories being made, it's also a reminder that the health and safety of yourself and those around you is extremely important.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0