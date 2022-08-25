Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Florida 'Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday' starts Saturday
Starting Saturday, numerous items commonly used by skilled trade workers will be exempt from sales tax for the 2022 Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday. The holiday, which runs from Sept. 3-9, includes the following items:. Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less. Power tools selling for $300 or...
mynews13.com
New CEO for African American Chamber of Commerce aims to change perceptions of Black businesses
MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is under new leadership. Former City of Milwaukee Chief Equity Officer Nikki Purvis took over as CEO earlier this month. During her first few weeks on the job, Purvis has taken time to talk with local Black-owned businesses. She...
mynews13.com
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
mynews13.com
Patients keeping close watch on BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Thousands of BayCare patients could be forced to find new providers if the health care system and Florida Blue insurance can't agree on a new contract by Sept. 30. "I could be doing all this worrying, and it could be one of those things where, like,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Despite 3,000 layoffs reported this year in N.C., there are still thousands of jobs out there
Companies in North Carolina reported more than 3,000 layoffs planned for this year, according to the state. But new job announcements and open jobs far outweigh the number of people getting laid off. The North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced more than 21,000 jobs so far this year, though...
mynews13.com
DeSantis appointees replace suspended Broward County school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing.
mynews13.com
Seminole County kicks off statewide 'We Draw the Lines' tour focusing on resdistricting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a week following the primaries in Florida, voting rights groups are back out talking with voters about races that will impact their voice at the federal level. The "We Draw The Lines" statewide tour kicked off in Seminole County on Tuesday night. The tour...
mynews13.com
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
What is the role of lieutenant governor?
FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
mynews13.com
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A set to open on Maui
KAHULUI, Hawaii — Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii location on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui, according to a news release. The fast-food chain is known for its chicken sandwiches, Christian values and controversy around its former CEO’s anti-LGBT views. The chicken used at Chick-fil-A is raised...
mynews13.com
Additional Journey concert date added
HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
Comments / 1