Florida 'Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday' starts Saturday

Starting Saturday, numerous items commonly used by skilled trade workers will be exempt from sales tax for the 2022 Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday. The holiday, which runs from Sept. 3-9, includes the following items:. Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less. Power tools selling for $300 or...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
DeSantis appointees replace suspended Broward County school board members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
What is the role of lieutenant governor?

FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
GEORGIA STATE
mynews13.com

Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A set to open on Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii — Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii location on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui, according to a news release. The fast-food chain is known for its chicken sandwiches, Christian values and controversy around its former CEO’s anti-LGBT views. The chicken used at Chick-fil-A is raised...
KAHULUI, HI
mynews13.com

Additional Journey concert date added

HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
HAWAII STATE

