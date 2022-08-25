ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Penn State at Purdue: 9 Boilermakers to know in 2022 Nittany Lions season opener

Penn State opens its 2022 season against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday night, and the Boilermakers should present a tough task for the Nittany Lions. Penn State has a clear talent advantage through its recruiting — as outlined by Lions247’s Tyler Calvaruso — but Purdue boasts an innovative offensive coach in Jeff Brohm, whose teams have been plucky during his tenure.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Brownsburg, IN
West Lafayette, IN
College Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
The Exponent

4-star lineman commits to Purdue

Despite multiple recruiting experts predicting he would commit to Kentucky, defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue Sunday. Gilbert is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He is the highest rated Boilermaker commit of their 18-person 2023 class. He announced his decision on Instagram Live Sunday morning.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals

The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue fraternity ordered to cease and desist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue fraternity, Lambda Phi Epsilon, has been ordered to cease and desist. That order came from the organization's national headquarters after concerns regarding activities were shared with both them and the university. Those concerns included hazing, sexual assault and academic dishonesty according to documents obtained by the Purdue Exponent.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Painter
Person
Paul Lusk
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
PERU, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Basketball#Boiling Points#Southern Indiana#Boiler Sports Report#Painter And Co#Elite Camp#Brownstown Central
FOX59

Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item

Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy