Penn State at Purdue: 9 Boilermakers to know in 2022 Nittany Lions season opener
Penn State opens its 2022 season against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday night, and the Boilermakers should present a tough task for the Nittany Lions. Penn State has a clear talent advantage through its recruiting — as outlined by Lions247’s Tyler Calvaruso — but Purdue boasts an innovative offensive coach in Jeff Brohm, whose teams have been plucky during his tenure.
Whiparound talks the latest in Purdue recruiting
It was a Big Ten Blitz on Wiltfong Whiparound on Tuesday and 247Sports National Analyst Allen Trieu joined the show to provide his insights. In the video above we dive in on the Purdue 2023 class, who we like and the potential this haul could make on the Boilers program.
Boiling Points: Top in-state 2024 quarterback to visit Purdue for season opener
Purdue is set to kick off their 2022-23 season tomorrow against Penn State under the lights at Ross-Ade stadium and there will be a big group of recruits in attendance to.
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
4-star lineman commits to Purdue
Despite multiple recruiting experts predicting he would commit to Kentucky, defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue Sunday. Gilbert is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He is the highest rated Boilermaker commit of their 18-person 2023 class. He announced his decision on Instagram Live Sunday morning.
Fox 59
Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
Body found by Harrison bridge may be missing Purdue student
A student reported his friend went missing after the two met on Saturday. The student thinks his friend may have been the body found under Harrison Bridge last week by the West Lafayette Police Department. The student, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation,...
WLFI.com
Purdue fraternity ordered to cease and desist
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue fraternity, Lambda Phi Epsilon, has been ordered to cease and desist. That order came from the organization's national headquarters after concerns regarding activities were shared with both them and the university. Those concerns included hazing, sexual assault and academic dishonesty according to documents obtained by the Purdue Exponent.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item
Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
Man pistol-whipped, tried to shoot City of Westfield employee, court doc alleges
A man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a suspected road rage attack in which he pistol-whipped a Public Works employee in the head and tried to shoot him, documents allege.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
