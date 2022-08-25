Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Gov. Abbott Announces New Initiatives to Combat Opioid Crisis
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)...
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died
College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT
A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
