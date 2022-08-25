ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Gov. Abbott Announces New Initiatives to Combat Opioid Crisis

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)...
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
College Station, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING

One person was arrested Wednesday and charged with shoplifting. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:40, Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Juan Delgado, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BASTROP MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT

A Bastrop man is in the hospital for injuries suffered after a chase Tuesday morning in La Grange. Around 7:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze on FM 609 near Business 71 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to pull over for deputies and continued to Highway 71, traveling westbound towards Smithville.
