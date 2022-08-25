ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Utah Investigated a Schoolgirl’s Gender at the Request of Sore Loser Parents

When a girl left her competitors in the dust at a state-level school sports competition in Utah last year, not everyone was impressed with her inspiring athleticism. The parents of the girls who came in second and third couldn’t accept the winner had simply “outclassed” their daughters—so they called her gender into question, sparking a secret investigation that delved into the winner’s personal history.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
