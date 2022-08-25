Pregnant Mom, 32, Was Told Her Stomach Troubles Were ‘Part Of Pregnancy’ By Doctors Who Dismissed Her Symptoms: But It Was Cancer

Read full article on original website
Aliens
5d ago
I’m beginning to think these articles are fake. Everyone is going through this I have been reading articles back to back about a lot of women saying this. All this week
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
A 26-year-old who suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy says a doctor sent her home, leaving her to bleed internally for days
A woman with an ectopic pregnancy said an ER physician sent her home. When she was finally treated, she'd been internally bleeding for five days.
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
survivornet.com
Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free
GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
survivornet.com
Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
Hospital admits staff were 'exhausted and lacking morale' when seven-year-old girl died of a treatable disease after her symptoms were ignored
The former head of Perth Children's Hospital admits staff were exhausted, lacking morale and worried about patient safety around the time of Aishwarya Aswath's death, an inquest has heard. Seven-year-old Aishwarya died of sepsis in April last year, hours after presenting to the hospital's emergency department with a fever and...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
survivornet.com
Beloved FOX Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Has New ‘Suspicious Lesion’ On Her Throat, ‘Literally Saw TEN Docs at Once:’ An Update On Her Cancer Battle
FOX anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, shared an update on her health with fans, saying that multiple doctors agreed that the lesion growing on her thyroid is not impacting her trachea. “We’re back to square one on what’s causing my cough,” she writes. Thackston was diagnosed with...
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
