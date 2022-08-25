Read full article on original website
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Says it Will List Potential Forked Tokens Following Post-Ethereum Merge
As the highly awaited Ethereum “merge” upgrade is approaching, the possibility of a fork is more likely, even if its odds for success are dim. Recently exchanges, including Coinbase, have announced plans to consider listing forked tokens. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase crypto exchange stated...
decrypt.co
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $89,573,362 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5a52e96bacdabb82fd05763e25335261b270efcb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
tipranks.com
Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade
With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
altcoinbuzz.io
How Will Polygon Benefit From Ethereum Merge?
With the approach of Ethereum Merge, comes the question of how it will affect Polygon? In this article, find out what impact will the Merge have on Polygon. The Ethereum Merge date is coming, and many people are concerned about the destiny of Layer 2 scaling solutions. You may have noticed that Ethereum-related cryptocurrencies and tokens such as MATIC have risen significantly in recent weeks. However, the move to proof-of-stake will address some of Ethereum’s scalability problems, raising concerns regarding the future of L2s. The Merge may threaten the future of Polygon, one of the Layer 2 solutions. However, that is unlikely to be the case.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
u.today
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why
Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum set for major upgrade on Aug. 31
Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum is set to undergo one of its most significant upgrades on Wednesday, set to increase transaction throughput, slash transaction fees and simplify cross-chain communication between Arbitrum and Ethereum. Referred to as the “Nitro” upgrade, Arbitrum reconfirmed the date of the upgrade in a Twitter post...
u.today
$3.6 Billion Worth of Ethereum Got Burned, Here's What Happens After Merge
NEWSBTC
The Fight for Dominance: Will Ethereum be Beaten by Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Hex Coin?
For a very long time, Ethereum (ETH) has been the go-to Blockchain network for financial transactions and the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). No doubt, the popular Blockchain network has helped to grow and expand Blockchain technology. But it doesn’t come without its shortcomings. One of them being scalability, congestion, and high transaction fees. Ethereum (ETH) has a lot of users and this causes traffic on the network.
CoinDesk
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns
The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
