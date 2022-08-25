With the approach of Ethereum Merge, comes the question of how it will affect Polygon? In this article, find out what impact will the Merge have on Polygon. The Ethereum Merge date is coming, and many people are concerned about the destiny of Layer 2 scaling solutions. You may have noticed that Ethereum-related cryptocurrencies and tokens such as MATIC have risen significantly in recent weeks. However, the move to proof-of-stake will address some of Ethereum’s scalability problems, raising concerns regarding the future of L2s. The Merge may threaten the future of Polygon, one of the Layer 2 solutions. However, that is unlikely to be the case.

17 HOURS AGO