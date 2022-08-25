Hardworking Teacher, 56, Had A ‘Terrible Sore Throat’ That Would Not Go Away But She Thought She Just Had A Fever: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Read full article on original website
Stan Paus
5d ago
I had a sore throat as well turned out to be cancer also. I lost my tongue,throat voice box they tell me it’s terminal. I’m on my third year still fighting.
Judith Clarke
5d ago
Oh, I'm so sorry to hear your sore throat is cancer. Prayers 🙏 that you stay strong and beat this cancer. ❤️
Lauren Collins
4d ago
God bless you and I hope you bite hard this day alive may God put his hands on you and heal you in Jesus's name my prayer amen
