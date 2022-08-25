Read full article on original website
Free student support services from Cook County Higher Education
From the Cook County Higher Education Offices - August 30, 2022. Financial Aid: Grants – Scholarships – Loans – FAFSA. Researching courses and programs for availability and costs. Researching online vs. in-person options. Proctored exams: scheduling and questions. Proof-reading, editing, and formatting essays/papers. Finding and applying to...
North House Letter to the City of Grand Marais
North House respectfully submits this letter following a spring and summer of productive conversations with the Council and community. As the City Council prepares for its August 31st meeting, we want to convey three clear thoughts for consideration:. 1. North House and the community have worked hard during the past...
Minnesota youth, amateur sports desperately need referees (including in Cook County)
Editor's note: Cook County is in need of coaches for flag football and soccer coaches! Contact Krista Olson (218-387-2271 ex 401 or [email protected] if interested). Every youth or amateur sport in Minnesota is having trouble finding people to referee or officiate games. The referee shortage existed before the pandemic,...
PFAS are everywhere part 1: How we in Cook County & Grand Portage, Minnesota (and beyond) are exposed
Editor's note: PFAS is a term that has been showing up in local and national news frequently the past few months, and for good reason. These forever chemicals affect each and every one of us in different ways. This four-part series will break down PFAS and how they affect those of us living in Cook County, Minnesota, and beyond. Stay tuned for parts two, three, and four later this week.
