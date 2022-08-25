Editor's note: PFAS is a term that has been showing up in local and national news frequently the past few months, and for good reason. These forever chemicals affect each and every one of us in different ways. This four-part series will break down PFAS and how they affect those of us living in Cook County, Minnesota, and beyond. Stay tuned for parts two, three, and four later this week.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO